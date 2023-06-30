Genshin Impact leaks showcase Dendro Gnosis, appearance expected in Fontaine

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have shared some interesting information about the Fontaine Archon Quests and the Dendro Gnosis. Travelers who completed all the main quests and are up to date with the story would already know what happened to this item. While the Sumeru chapter has ended, Nahida's Gnosis has never been revealed in the game, and its appearance remains unknown.

That said, there are rumors that the Dendro Gnosis might appear in the Fontaine Archon Quest. Travelers can find the leaked concept art of the said item in this article. However, it should be noted that the Gnosis' design is subject to change.

Note: There are major Genshin Impact quest spoilers ahead.

Genshin Impact: Dendro Gnosis concept art leaked and rumored appearance in Fontaine

Genshin Impact players would already know what a Gnosis is. It is essentially an item The Seven uses to resonate directly with Celestia. A Gnosis looks like a chess piece, proving The Seven's status as the Archon.

The above Reddit post contains the leaked concept art of the Dendro Gnosis. It is speculated that this item will appear in the Fontaine Archon Quests. Players who have completed the main Sumeru quest would already know that Nahida traded her Gnosis with Dottore in exchange for information related to the rumors that "the skies over Teyvat are fake."

Having said that, the "main character" of the game was unconscious at the time, and travelers could not see the Gnosis itself. Thus, its official appearance is currently unknown. Based on the leaked concept art, many within the Genshin Impact community speculate that Nahida's Gnosis might be Bishop due to the piece's shape.

At the same time, another part of the community thinks it might be a King piece because of the crown pattern on its head. Furthermore, since Dottore currently possesses the Dendro Gnosis based on the current story progress, some believe he might return in the Fontaine Archon Quest.

Interestingly, several leaks have stated that Childe will play a role in the Fontaine questline, and he might also bring other Harbingers with him.

Poll : 0 votes