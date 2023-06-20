Genshin Impact leaks showcase upcoming Goth Girl character ahead of official release

New Genshin Impact leaks reveal more images of the new Fontaine characters, including "Goth Girl." The character's actual name is yet to be confirmed at the time of writing this article. Nonetheless, astute players should know that this alias refers to the character design with the lavender braids, black hat, and eye shadow shown in the above cover photo.

Note that the in-game files for her merely state "Avatar_Girl_Undefined_M." For simplicity's sake, this article will refer to her as Goth Girl to sound less robotic. A full image of the photo can be seen in the following Reddit post.

Goth Girl's design fully revealed in the latest batch of Genshin Impact leaks

Four different sides of Goth Girl are visible in this Genshin Impact leak. While the details are subject to change, some fan artists and cosplayers may wish to use this photo as reference material. One interesting accessory on the character is a bear trap, seen on her back. Whether she uses it or not in combat is yet to be revealed.

No gameplay videos for this character exist at the time the above leak was released. However, it reveals Goth Girl uses Pyro as her element. The third full-body artwork shows a Pyro Vision on her right hip. Her weapon and rarity are still unknown.

The above tweet provides another look at her body artwork in the event the previous Reddit post is taken down.

Note that her release date is yet to be revealed. Several other Fontaine characters have a leaked release date, such as:

Lyney (Version 4.0)

Lynette (Version 4.0)

Freminet (Version 4.0)

Wriothesley (Version 4.1)

Goth Girl is one of many Genshin Impact characters leaked to be playable in Fontaine.

Unconfirmed leaks tied to Goth Girl

リリィ @HoyoverseJapan



Code Name: M



Previous M Andersdotter has dead(Maybe it's new M? )



#Genshinleaks

The Black&White Long Pigtails girl is from Hexenzirkel

Code Name: M

Previous M Andersdotter has dead(Maybe it's new M? )

#Genshinleaks

#GenshinImapct

The huge concept art leak featuring the character also shows that her code name includes "M." The tweet suggests that she's part of the Hexenzirkel, although there isn't much to go off of on this rumor just yet. It is worth mentioning that some Genshin Impact leaks have discussed playable Hexenzirkel characters before.

The leak by Uncle A shows what is supposedly a 3D model for the new character. While the image isn't very sharp, it's still different enough from the previous 2D images to make it worth pointing out. The source of this render is currently unknown.

Note that some leaks (like the Hexenzirkel rumor or the blurry 3D image) could be inaccurate. Thus, anything shown in the 2D artwork could receive minor changes.

For example, Kirara was initially leaked to be a Geo character but ended up using Dendro when she was eventually released into Genshin Impact. Many details about the upcoming Fontaine characters were released in a flood of leaks, so stay tuned in case something new surfaces online about any of the new playable units.

