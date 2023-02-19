New Genshin Impact leaks suggest that a future patch from one of the Version 4 updates could have three banner phases. It is yet to be verified which of those patches will feature this change.

As of right now, this game operates on a two-phase banner system. If the leaks are accurate, that means players should expect to get six Character Event Wishes per update once this change is introduced. There is no guarantee that the leaks suggesting it are accurate. Similarly, there isn't much information on how long each of the three phases will last.

One leak suggests that this new format could take place before Genshin Impact 4.3, but this is subject to change. HoYoverse is yet to make any official announcements regarding this alteration.

Genshin Impact leaks: Future Version Updates after 4.0 may feature more banners than before

The first leak about this matter that garnered a ton of attention is shown above. It merely states that three banner phases will be incorporated into Genshin Impact after one of the 4.X patches ("X" since it's uncertain which update it'll be).

Nothing else was revealed in this specific leak. Event Wishes in the game's current version tend to last 21 days, and that's with a system that involves two phases. If another one was added to an update, it would be logical to assume that each would last 14 days.

Still, there is no concrete evidence regarding the timeframe for the upcoming Event Wish change.

THIS IS A SIDE ACCOUNT ✧ GeoNeko When @SpendYourPrimos *Apologies, I misspoke. 6 banners per patch, 2 concurrent banners every two weeks. *Apologies, I misspoke. 6 banners per patch, 2 concurrent banners every two weeks.

There were old rumors suggesting Genshin Impact 3.5 or 3.6 would introduce this alteration, but Travelers should know by now that can't happen in Version 3.5 at the very least. Newer leaks have changed the Version Update number from a late 3.5/3.6 to 4.0+.

Interestingly, there are more leaks related to Event Wishes than just the increase in how many of them a player gets per patch.

Standard banner changes

The above Reddit post contains a useful translation of Team China's leaks regarding some Event Wish changes:

Three phases for banners will be implemented in Fontaine

This should happen before Genshin Impact 4.3

The Wanderlust Invocation expansion rumor is accurate

Travelers already know that Version 3.6 will put Dehya in Wanderlust Invocation, which makes the number of five stars in it seven. The new leaks suggest that there will be nine characters in that banner by Version 4.3.

Apparently, a Hydro character from Fontaine will be one of the new entities added to Wanderlust Invocation. Other rumors are that a Sumeru Bow character or Geo Neko would fill the last slot.

Past precedence

A photo featuring much of the game's cast (Image via HoYoverse)

It is worth noting that Genshin Impact has seen some changes to its banner system before. For example, Version 2.3 introduced two Character Event Wishes in a single phase, whereas previous patches had had a single one by comparison. Likewise, Versions 3.1 and 3.6 added Tighnari and Dehya to Wanderlust Invocation's pool of five-star characters.

Travelers shouldn't be surprised if more Event Wish phases are added to accommodate the game's growing roster with an already large cast. That said, the leaks posted above are unproven and could end up being false, even if they come from reliable leakers.

Poll : Do you think Genshin Impact will implement more banner phases in a future update? Yes No 0 votes