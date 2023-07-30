Genshin Impact Navia leaks: Role in Fontaine, faction, voice actors, and release details

Navia is an upcoming Fontaine character in Genshin Impact. She made her first appearance in the recent Overture Teaser trailer. The officials have not released any information about her, but the Fontaine trailer revealed that she has a Geo vision, which at least confirmed that she will be playable. Very little is known about her at the moment, such as her element and potential release date.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Navia in Genshin Impact. Most of the following details are obtained from leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Navia's role in Archon Quest, release date leaks, and more

Navia's role in Fontaine and faction

Not much is known about Navia, but leaks from reliable sources have stated that she might be an important character. The above post via @dailynavia shows that the upcoming Geo character may have the most number of lines among the Fontaine characters in the Archon Quests. If the info is true, it means that she will likely play a major role in the story.

It is speculated that Navia might be related to the Fontaine Navy and may not be on good terms with Clorinde. You might recall that the latter fired a bullet infused with Electro at the former in the Overture Teaser. For that reason, many believe they might belong to the opposing factions in Fontaine and are likely enemies.

At the very least, it is safe to assume that Navia may have a high social standing in the Hydro Nation since she was seen wearing fancy attire in the Overture Teaser.

Voice actors

Here is a list of Navia's EN and JP voice actors:

English: Brenna Larsen

Japanese: Toyosaki AKi

Brenna Larsen is a fairly known voice actor. She has worked on many projects, which include Momo from SMITE, Sindy from Space Junkies, Pala from Octopath Traveler II, and Grazy in September Mornings.

Toyosaki Aki is one of the most popular names in the anime industry. Her major roles include Hirasawa Yui from K-On!, Nagase Iori from Kokoro Connect!, Chiyuri Kurashima from Accel World, and Momo Belia Deviluke from To LOVE-Ru series.

Expected release date and rarity

A fairly reliable leaker, @keikakutori, recently stated that Navia will likely be released in Genshin Impact version 4.5. They also confirmed that she is a 5-star unit, making her the first 5-star Geo female character in the game. They also claim that Genshin Impact might move Clorinde or Navia to the Standard Banner.