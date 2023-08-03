More leaks related to the upcoming Genshin Impact character, Neuvillette, have surfaced online. This time, the leak shared some extra details about his potential Elemental Burst ability. Based on the previously acquired data, it is speculated that he could be a support-type unit because of his Burst. Interestingly, the new leak has also supported this information and provided further details that the buffs' effectiveness depends on the team comp.

Furthermore, the leaks also contain Neuvillette's potential Elemental Burst animation frames. Genshin Impact players can find all the details about Chief Justice of Fontaine's ability and animation in the article below. The following information is subject to change since it has not been confirmed by HoYoverse.

Genshin Impact: Neuvillette Elemental Burst effects leaked

It is speculated that Neuvillette's leaked Elemental Burst ability makes him a potential support unit. According to the leaks by @HYuu, it seems that he can buff the active character's Normal Attack damage and increase their resistance to interruption. The leaker further adds that the buffs obtained from his Elemental Burst also depend on the number of Hydro units in the party.

It seems that Neuvillette's buffs can be stacked up to three times to gain the maximum effects and are directly related to the number of Hydro units in the team. Three Hydro characters are needed to gain all three stacks.

Furthermore, one of his lower constellations increases the stack by one, so even if Genshin Impact players only have two Hydro units in the team, they can still obtain the maximum buffs.

The leaker, HYuu, further speculates that Neuvillette's kit may have been designed this way to synergize with Furina, the Hydro Archon.

Neuvillette's Elemental Burst animation frame leaks

HutaoLover recently shared a rough sketch showcasing Neuvillette's potential Elemental Burst animation. The frames were made by @mudkip.

According to the leaks, his burst animation starts with a close-up scene of his face while he keeps a solemn expression. As the screen zooms out, he raises his right hand in front of him and moves it to his right side.

For reference, Neuvillette's Elemental Burst animation movements are very similar to another popular anime character called Lelouch vi Britannia from Code Geass when he used his Geass powers for the first time.

The Chief Justice of Fontaine is speculated to be released in Genshin Impact version 4.1, so travelers can expect a drip marketing post very soon.