Genshin Impact Neuvillette leaks: In-game design, element, and character role in Fontaine

New Genshin Impact leaks have shared some interesting information about an upcoming character from Fontaine called Neuvillette. HoYoverse initially teased him in Nahida's introduction post in HoYoLAB and it was revealed that he is the Chief Justice of Fontaine. However, the developer is yet to disclose his appearance. That said, the recent leaks shared some images of a character who is speculated to be him.

The infomation also includes Neuvillette's potential elemental type and other interesting details. This article will cover everything that fans need to know about the upcoming addition in Genshin Impact.

Neuvillette will be released as a Hydro character in Genshin Impact, as per leaks

Team China is a well-known leaker group in the Genshin Impact community and they recently shared an image of an upcoming Fontaine character. It is speculated that the image shown in the above post supposedly belongs to Neuvillette. Based on the information, he appears to be a tall male character with white hair and a unique set of clothing yet to be seen in the game.

On a related note, Fontaine is known as the Land of Justice and Neuvillette is the Chief Justice of that very nation, which is a very important position. Thus, it is likely that he will play a major role in the Fontaine Archon Quest.

Travelers may have noticed that Neuvillette's vision is missing in the leaked image, so it can be assumed that he wears it on his back. Furthermore, according to Team China, it seems that he will be released as a Hydro unit. At the same time, many fans have pointed out some interesting details about the upcoming character.

lipeepipol @lipeepipol @HutaoLover77 Do my eyes deceive me... Or he has a 4 point star iris, like the Khaenri'ahns? @HutaoLover77 Do my eyes deceive me... Or he has a 4 point star iris, like the Khaenri'ahns? https://t.co/pFETb2BmC5

The "pure-blood" Khaenri'ahns are known for their unique "star-shaped irises," which can be seen on characters like Kaeya, Dainslief, and presumably Pierro of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers.

Under HutaoLover77's post, a fan pointed out that Neuvillette has a star-shaped iris, so there is a possibility that he could also be from Khaenri'ah.

In addition, Neuvillette seems to have pointed ears like an elf, which means that there is a possibility that he might not be a human. Similar characteristics have previously been seen in characters such as Klee and Nahida, but compared to them his ears are fairly shorter.

Neuvillette's release date is also currently unknown. Genshin Impact fans should also note HoYoverse is yet to confirm any of the information mentioned in this article, so they are subject to change.

