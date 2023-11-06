Genshin Impact reveals new Furina splash art with Hydro Vision, teasing possible loss of Gnosis

HoYoverse has released a new teaser and splash art for Furina ahead of her release in Genshin Impact 4.2, which is less than two days away. An interesting feature of the artwork is that the color of Hydro Archon's outfit is much darker than her original, and the length of her hair is significantly shorter. Furthermore, she is carrying a Vision with a completely new design around her waist.

That said, HoYoverse has already teased Furina's new look in the version 4.2 trailer. While unconfirmed, it is speculated that the officials might tease the possibility of the Hydro Archon losing her Gnosis and obtaining a new Vision.

Genshin Impact reveals new Furina splash art with Hydro Vision

So far in the Fontaine Archon Quest, Furina has never worn a Vision around her waist, which is not unusual since she is a god. Additionally, the caption in her first drip marketing post states "Gnosis: Hydro" as proof of her status as the Hydro Archon. However, HoYoverse has released a splash art for Furina with a new look. Her outfit has a much darker shade, and her hair is shorter.

As mentioned earlier, the Hydro Archon is also carrying a Vision in the latest artwork with a completely new design. Furthermore, the caption in the second drip marketing post has been changed to "???: Hydro" to avoid potential main story spoilers. The only other times Genshin Impact did something similar was during Neuvillette and Zhongli's drip marketing to hide their true identity.

For this reason, it is speculated that this could be Genshin Impact's way of teasing the possibility that Furina might lose her Gnosis and the Hydro Archon status in the upcoming Archon Quest. While there is no concrete evidence of this, the Genshin Impact 4.2 trailer made it clear that travelers will see a new side of the God of Justice.

Interestingly, a few old leaks also stated that at the end of Fontaine's main storyline, Furina would lose her Archon status. It appears that the rumors might turn out to be true.

Furina has been planning something major to prevent Fontaine from sinking underwater and saving her people, and her goal has never changed. Her new look is likely related to the events that will take place in the final act of Archon Quest.

It is worth mentioning that the playable version of Furina can also change her outfit based on her active Arkhe alignment. Needless to say, her abilities also change depending on her status.