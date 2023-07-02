Genshin Impact speculated to reveal Hexenzirkel or Fatui trailer this week

Genshin Impact is expected to release a new trailer related to the Fatui or the Hexenzirkel soon. Previously, HoYoverse dropped a video called A Winter Night's Lazzo, in which they introduced all the remaining members of the Eleven Harbingers. The trailer was released two days before the version 2.8 update went live, which, interestingly, was the final patch before Sumeru was added to the game.

It is now speculated that the developers might drop another trailer to introduce some new characters from the Hexenzirkel or another Fatui video since version 3.8 is also the final patch before Fontaine. Based on past precedence, the new trailer will likely drop on any date between July 3 and July 7, 2023.

Note: The new Fatui or Hexenxirkel trailer is only a speculation based on past precedence and thus should be taken with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact: New Fatui or Hexenzirkel trailer speculated to drop this week

As previously mentioned, Genshin Impact released the Fatui trailer called A Winter Night's Lazzo two days before the version 2.8 update went live. The video served as an introduction to all the remaining members of the Eleven Harbingers. Based on this, it is speculated that HoYoverse might release another trailer this week to drop more lores and dump info ahead of Fontaine since v3.8 is the final Sumeru version update and will release on July 5.

Many in the community expect the trailer to be related to either Hexenzirkel or the Fatui Harbingers because both groups are of great significance to the main story of Genshin Impact. Interestingly, there have been several leaks in the past few weeks hinting at a couple of Harbingers and Hexenzirkel witches making an appearance and becoming playable in the Fontaine updates.

For that reason, it is speculated that HoYoverse will drop another lore-dumping video related to one of these two groups before the Fontaine region is released.

Daily Primordial | Phanes apologist @PrimordialNews

1 day remaining for possible Celestia/Hexenzirkel trailer

3 days remaining for 3.8

3 days remaining for more Fontaine leaks

33 days remaining for 4.0 trailer Daily Primordial | Phanes apologist @PrimordialNews

2 days remaining for possible Celestia/Hexenzirkel trailer

4 days remaining for 3.8

4 days remaining for more Fontaine leaks

34 days remaining for 4.0 trailer 2 days remaining for Fontaine drip marketing2 days remaining for possible Celestia/Hexenzirkel trailer4 days remaining for 3.84 days remaining for more Fontaine leaks34 days remaining for 4.0 trailer twitter.com/PrimordialNews… 2 days remaining for Fontaine drip marketing2 days remaining for possible Celestia/Hexenzirkel trailer 4 days remaining for 3.84 days remaining for more Fontaine leaks34 days remaining for 4.0 trailer twitter.com/PrimordialNews… 1 day remaining for Fontaine drip marketing1 day remaining for possible Celestia/Hexenzirkel trailer3 days remaining for 3.83 days remaining for more Fontaine leaks33 days remaining for 4.0 trailer twitter.com/PrimordialNews… 1 day remaining for Fontaine drip marketing1 day remaining for possible Celestia/Hexenzirkel trailer 3 days remaining for 3.83 days remaining for more Fontaine leaks33 days remaining for 4.0 trailer twitter.com/PrimordialNews…

Based on the past precedence, the new trailer is more likely to drop on July 3, 2023, two days before version 3.8 is released. On a related note, HoYoverse is also expected to introduce the new playable Fontaine characters Lyney and Lynette via usual drip marketing on Twitter on July 3, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes