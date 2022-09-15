Genshin Impact TCG leaks: What players should know about the new game mode

A slew of new Genshin Impact TCG leaks have sprung up lately. For those that don't know, the Genshin Impact TCG is known as Genius Invokation TCG. This card game has been referenced in the game several times before, even going as far back as being hinted at in Version 2.6.
It's vital to mention that all relevant leaks come from UBatcha and are subject to change. There sadly isn't any footage or leaked image to show regarding the Genshin Impact TCG, as everything is just text leaks at the moment.
Genshin Impact leaks about the new TCG game mode
Understanding the rules is one of the most important parts of any card game. Although not everything is clear just yet, the method of winning the TCG has been leaked. Here, players just need to destroy all of the enemy's character cards.
The Genshin Impact TCG closely follows the format of the original Genshin Impact works. It includes Elemental Skills and switching active characters.
Another leak also mentioned that there would be reactions, although the full extent of how all of this works in the game hasn't been revealed.
Several aspects of Genius Invokation TCG are still subject to change.
Character cards will have "HP" and "Charge" values. Unfortunately, the exact values that players can expect haven't been leaked yet. It should be pretty obvious what HP does, and the Charge stat is related to a character's Elemental Burst.
Current leaks also point to characters being capable of equipping one artifact and one weapon card. There are also status ailments, which are the subject of the next leak.
Statuses transferring to a character switching out is interesting, especially since this doesn't usually happen in the regular Genshin Impact.
Zones are crucial to many card games. In this one, there is a summons and a support zone. Players draw two cards at the end of a round (rather than drawing one like in Yu-Gi-Oh!) and must discard cards if they go over ten.
As far as character cards go, one character remains active while two others are inactive. Starting the game with five cards in hand is rather standard for a card game.
There is even a dice mechanic. It includes seven regular elements and an Omni one, hence the "8 elemental Dice" part.
Interestingly, there are also other characters that players can expect to play against. Some of them have an easy and a hard difficulty option, with Cyno being used as a prime example.
It's a very technical game, and HoYoverse appears to be putting a ton of effort into it. There are approximately 220 cards, including 25 character cards. Considering how interesting all of this sounds, some players might wish to know the leaked release date.
Older leaks suggested it would be released in Genshin Impact 3.1, but that appears to be outdated. Instead, the card game will get some mentions in the upcoming updates before finally being released in Version 3.2.
There is still so much more to expect from this new game mode, but Travelers will have to wait for more information to come out.
Q. If the Genshin Impact TCG had a physical release, would you spend money on it?
Yes
No