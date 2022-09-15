Genshin Impact TCG leaks: What players should know about the new game mode

A slew of new Genshin Impact TCG leaks have sprung up lately. For those that don't know, the Genshin Impact TCG is known as Genius Invokation TCG. This card game has been referenced in the game several times before, even going as far back as being hinted at in Version 2.6.

It's vital to mention that all relevant leaks come from UBatcha and are subject to change. There sadly isn't any footage or leaked image to show regarding the Genshin Impact TCG, as everything is just text leaks at the moment.

Genshin Impact leaks about the new TCG game mode

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 In order to win a game of TCG, you simply have to defeat all of your opponents character cards. Rounds go as follows: Roll, take actions, End turn. [1/2] In order to win a game of TCG, you simply have to defeat all of your opponents character cards. Rounds go as follows: Roll, take actions, End turn. [1/2]

Understanding the rules is one of the most important parts of any card game. Although not everything is clear just yet, the method of winning the TCG has been leaked. Here, players just need to destroy all of the enemy's character cards.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 The actions you can take are:

- Use your active characters skill(s).

- Switch your active character

- Play a card from your hand

- Discard a card from your hand and change the elemental type of 1 of your elemental dice

- End Turn [2/2] The actions you can take are:- Use your active characters skill(s).- Switch your active character- Play a card from your hand- Discard a card from your hand and change the elemental type of 1 of your elemental dice- End Turn [2/2]

The Genshin Impact TCG closely follows the format of the original Genshin Impact works. It includes Elemental Skills and switching active characters.

Another leak also mentioned that there would be reactions, although the full extent of how all of this works in the game hasn't been revealed.

Several aspects of Genius Invokation TCG are still subject to change.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Some more TCG explanations incoming. Character cards are placed in a "character zone" where their HP is shown along with their "Charge".

When your active character is fully charged, you can use their elemental burst Some more TCG explanations incoming. Character cards are placed in a "character zone" where their HP is shown along with their "Charge".When your active character is fully charged, you can use their elemental burst

Character cards will have "HP" and "Charge" values. Unfortunately, the exact values that players can expect haven't been leaked yet. It should be pretty obvious what HP does, and the Charge stat is related to a character's Elemental Burst.

Current leaks also point to characters being capable of equipping one artifact and one weapon card. There are also status ailments, which are the subject of the next leak.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Some character skills create statuses and combat statuses which can be attached to characters, these statuses will be transferred over to the new active character if you decide to switch your active character out. Some character skills create statuses and combat statuses which can be attached to characters, these statuses will be transferred over to the new active character if you decide to switch your active character out.

Statuses transferring to a character switching out is interesting, especially since this doesn't usually happen in the regular Genshin Impact.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 There is a summons zone and a support zone, both zones can only hold up to 4 cards respectively



As mentioned before you and your opponent both draw 2 cards at the end of every round though your hand is limited to 10 cards (if you go over then the new cards would be discarded) There is a summons zone and a support zone, both zones can only hold up to 4 cards respectivelyAs mentioned before you and your opponent both draw 2 cards at the end of every round though your hand is limited to 10 cards (if you go over then the new cards would be discarded)

Zones are crucial to many card games. In this one, there is a summons and a support zone. Players draw two cards at the end of a round (rather than drawing one like in Yu-Gi-Oh!) and must discard cards if they go over ten.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



I misunderstood this part slightly. You choose 3 chars, then choose 1 as active, the other 2 remain inactive until you either switch them out or they're taken out. You still draw 5 cards and get a chance to switch to form your hand - this doesn't include the chars UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Firstly, the game starts with both sides drawing 5 cards. You then switch out any number of your cards in your hand and choose 1 character in the hand you're left with to be your Active Character Firstly, the game starts with both sides drawing 5 cards. You then switch out any number of your cards in your hand and choose 1 character in the hand you're left with to be your Active Character Clarification:I misunderstood this part slightly. You choose 3 chars, then choose 1 as active, the other 2 remain inactive until you either switch them out or they're taken out. You still draw 5 cards and get a chance to switch to form your hand - this doesn't include the chars twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… Clarification:I misunderstood this part slightly. You choose 3 chars, then choose 1 as active, the other 2 remain inactive until you either switch them out or they're taken out. You still draw 5 cards and get a chance to switch to form your hand - this doesn't include the chars twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

As far as character cards go, one character remains active while two others are inactive. Starting the game with five cards in hand is rather standard for a card game.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 For each round, both sides get 8 elemental Dice to roll. Both sides then take turns to act and then finish their turn. Once both sides finish, the round is over and both draw 2 cards. For each round, both sides get 8 elemental Dice to roll. Both sides then take turns to act and then finish their turn. Once both sides finish, the round is over and both draw 2 cards.

There is even a dice mechanic. It includes seven regular elements and an Omni one, hence the "8 elemental Dice" part.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



I missed this originally but Cyno isn't the only character who has 2 types (Friendly and Serious). Other characters do too.



As expected, serious is harder and the game will recommend you to be at a higher level UBatcha @Ubatcha1 There's a LOT of opponents to play against and these DO include playable character such as Cyno or Fischl.



Cyno actually has 2 types, friendly and serious. There's a LOT of opponents to play against and these DO include playable character such as Cyno or Fischl.Cyno actually has 2 types, friendly and serious. Clarification here too:I missed this originally but Cyno isn't the only character who has 2 types (Friendly and Serious). Other characters do too.As expected, serious is harder and the game will recommend you to be at a higher level twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… Clarification here too:I missed this originally but Cyno isn't the only character who has 2 types (Friendly and Serious). Other characters do too.As expected, serious is harder and the game will recommend you to be at a higher level twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

Interestingly, there are also other characters that players can expect to play against. Some of them have an easy and a hard difficulty option, with Cyno being used as a prime example.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



I will share some details about how TCG works and what you can expect from it in the next few tweets so get ready for a bit of spam (sorry in advance) UBatcha @Ubatcha1 TCG should also be releasing in 3.2, not 100% sure on this but there is some evidence that I've seen backing this. TCG should also be releasing in 3.2, not 100% sure on this but there is some evidence that I've seen backing this. Update, it seems as though although there's a bunch more mentions of TCG in 3.2, the release of TCG will be in 3.3.I will share some details about how TCG works and what you can expect from it in the next few tweets so get ready for a bit of spam (sorry in advance) twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… Update, it seems as though although there's a bunch more mentions of TCG in 3.2, the release of TCG will be in 3.3.I will share some details about how TCG works and what you can expect from it in the next few tweets so get ready for a bit of spam (sorry in advance) twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

It's a very technical game, and HoYoverse appears to be putting a ton of effort into it. There are approximately 220 cards, including 25 character cards. Considering how interesting all of this sounds, some players might wish to know the leaked release date.

Older leaks suggested it would be released in Genshin Impact 3.1, but that appears to be outdated. Instead, the card game will get some mentions in the upcoming updates before finally being released in Version 3.2.

There is still so much more to expect from this new game mode, but Travelers will have to wait for more information to come out.

