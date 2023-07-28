Genshin Impact team selection screen leaks show new backgrounds

Several Genshin Impact beta leaks have shown that the developers will add many new things in the upcoming 4.0 patch. One of the significant changes is expected to be the team selection screen and the character entry animation update. The party setup menu in the ongoing v3.8 update is a simple starry sky background with all the units standing next to each other and no unique animation.

Fortunately, the new leaks show a nice upgrade in the team selection menu with new background themes. These changes will likely be made in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 update, expected to be released on August 16, 2023. Here's everything players need to know about the new party selection menu update.

New team menu backgrounds and character entry animation in Genshin Impact 4.0, as per leaks

The above Facebook post is a beta leak via Daily Dose of Genshin Impact, showing upcoming changes in the party selection menu. Based on the available data, the developers will add six new backgrounds to the team menu, with each nation getting its unique theme. The new themes reproduce scenery from Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, Sumeru, and Fontaine.

This also includes a desert background for the Sumeru desert. Unfortunately, there is no particular background for Enkanomiya and Dragonspine despite the desert getting one. According to the leaks, the background theme appears to change depending on the player's location on the map.

Genshin Impact players can check out all the new team selection menu backgrounds in the video above. On a related note, the characters can also be seen making a unique pose in the menu, which is impossible in the ongoing version 3.8.

The beta leaks also show new animation updates in the party menu. Every character will receive their own entry animation, playing whenever they are selected in the team setup. The above video via DIM showcases the new entry animation of all the existing characters in the game, and it also includes animations for Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, who will join the roster in version 4.0.

An interesting detail that some might notice is that when selecting an Archon in the team menu, their hair glows slightly, similar to when they use their elemental abilities in the game.

Note: This article is based on leaks and rumors. The final result can be different from speculations.