Obtaining the premium in-game gacha currencies called Primogems and Fates can be difficult for most F2P players in Genshin Impact. For that reason, they have to carefully think about which banner they want to pull on, and for that, they need to know the upcoming banners. It has already been confirmed Kazuha and Alhaitham will get a rerun in the second phase of version 3.7.

And luckily, there have been several leaks that shared the names of the characters that are expected to receive banners in Genshin Impact versions 3.8 and 4.0.

Upcoming banners in Genshin Impact from version 3.7 to 4.0

Confirmed Phase II banners

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 更に星4もUncle YCから確認されました



3.7 ガチャ：

前半：八重 宵宮 重雲 綺良々 雲菫

後半：万葉 アルハイゼン ヨォーヨ 香菱 平蔵

HoYoverse has already confirmed Alhaitham and Kazuha's reruns in the second phase of version 3.7, which will begin on June 14, 2023. However, they are yet to reveal the 4-star characters that will be featured on their banners. Luckily, a leak from a few weeks ago shared the expected unit that will get a boosted rate-up, and they are:

Xiangling (Pyro-Polearm)

(Pyro-Polearm) Yaoyao (Dendro-Polearm)

(Dendro-Polearm) Heizou (Anemo-Catalyst)

It is safe to assume that the leak is reliable since the 4-star characters in the first phase also match the official data.

Leaked Genshin Impact version 3.8 banners

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 3.8 星4ガチャ順序

Via リリィ(uncle SB)



3.8ガチャまとめ

前半:エウルア クレー ミカ ロサリア レザー

後半:心海 放浪者 トーマ 煙緋 ファルザン

The upcoming version 3.8 is expected to be the final update before Fontaine is released. Here is a list of all the units that are expected to be featured on the banners in this patch:

Phase I

Eula (5-star Cryo)

(5-star Cryo) Klee (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Mika (4-star Cryo)

(4-star Cryo) Rosaria (4-star Cryo)

(4-star Cryo) Razor (4-star Electro)

Phase II

Kokomi (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Wanderer (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Thoma (4-star Pyro)

(4-star Pyro) Yanfei (4-star Pyro)

(4-star Pyro) Faruzan (4-star Anemo)

Genshin Impact version 3.8 is expected to release on July 5, 2023, and its Special Program livestream will be conducted on or around June 23, 2023, where HoYoverse will officially confirm all the banners.

Genshin Impact 4.0 banners, as per leaks

According to Uncle YC, HoYoverse is expected to release Lyney and Lynette in the first Fontaine update of the game. The former is speculated to be a 5-star Pyro character, and the latter is a 4-star Anemo.

Name: Freminet

Weapon: Claymore

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 4*

Release Version: 4.0

Affiliation: Fontaine



Art is AI generated from visual description.

Furthermore, it seems that there will be another character named Freminet that is also expected for a version 4.0 release. It is speculated that this entity is a 4-star Cryo unit and will likely be a Claymore user. Many reliable leaks currently believe that Lyney will be the only new 5-star character in this update, and naturally, the other banners will be reruns with the following likely candidates:

Yelan (Hydro)

(Hydro) Childe (Hydro)

(Hydro) Zhongli (Geo)

(Geo) Itto (Geo)

Genshin Impact version 4.0 is expected to be released on August 16, 2023. Do note that the banners are still under speculation and are subject to change.

