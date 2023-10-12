Genshin Impact Varka concept art leaks and design inspirations surface

Some Genshin Impact leaks are tied to Varka, albeit anything credible about him is heavily subject to change. This character hasn't shown up in the game yet, meaning any concept art about him can easily be altered before then. Not to mention, there is no guarantee that the current image leaks tied to this character are indeed the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius.

Nonetheless, the following information is the most information available about Varka that Genshin Impact players can currently view. Some speculation is also involved, although such discussions will be based on past leaks. Let's look at what Leaker Hutao Lover has said about this character's design.

Genshin Impact Varka leaks: Potential design details surface online

In case the tweet gets taken down or the profile goes private, here's what Hutao Lover said:

"Varka's as we all imagine a young uncle"

He has white hair similar to Devil May Cry Dante and Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan

There are some Razor vibes in his design

He lacks a beard

Hutao Lover also stated that this character has a wound, yet doesn't specify what kind of injury it is. It's a fairly generic text leak, but there are some old leaks to analyze. First, let's look at who Dante and Jing Yuan are.

Dante and Jing Yuan (Image via Capcom, HoYoverse)

Hutao Lover compared Genshin Impact Varka's hairstyle to these two characters. It is worth noting that Dante has a few different looks throughout his games in the Devil May Cry series, yet the leaker never specified which one is the main inspiration for Mondstadt's Grand Master. Thankfully, Jing Yuan is only present in Honkai Star Rail, meaning it's easy to see what is supposed to be based on him.

Coincidentally, both have a hair color similar to white. It's surprisingly not the end of this discussion, for there is one image from the infamous Fontaine mega-leak earlier in June 2023 worth looking at here.

Old concept art leak rumored to be Genshin Impact's Varka

One concept art from the aforementioned Fontaine mega-leak was for an unnamed character back. Coincidentally, he has hair similar to Jing Yuan's with a dark white hue. It's hard to say if he has wounds on his chest or if it's just the sketching involved.

It is worth mentioning that Varka is implied to be quite big in Genshin Impact by characters like Razor. Some leaked concept art showed that more muscular men could appear in the game, including the mysterious man pictured above.

Whether buff muscular men will ever be playable or not in Genshin Impact remains to be seen. Varka has no known release version, meaning it could be months or years until he's finally seen. It's too early to tell what his true model's appearance is like or how accurate Hutao Lover's description leak was for its time.

All that Travelers should know is that this character has not been leaked to be playable in any of the Fontaine updates. All of this information is subject to change, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates down the line.

