Genshin Impact leaks show buff male characters and concept art

Recent Genshin Impact leaks showcase some interesting concepts, with one featuring various muscular male characters. A whole slew of new models, renders, and art can be found in this mega-leak. However, there is no guarantee that they will all be used for playable characters. It is possible that some of the artwork is for NPCs or otherwise subject to change.

Nonetheless, many Genshin Impact fans have wanted buff male characters to be playable. Travelers often point to a unit like Arataki Itto as being too small compared to NPCs like Cyrus, so it is interesting to see what the new leaks hold.

Genshin Impact leaks: Buff male character concept art

The above leak features a multitude of different body types. Most interesting of all is the second row, which shows several body types of playable units present in the game. Here is an example:

Small girl: Diona, Sayu, etc.

Diona, Sayu, etc. Teenage girl: Xiangling, Amber, etc.

Xiangling, Amber, etc. Teenage boy: Bennett, Xingqiu, etc.

Bennett, Xingqiu, etc. Adult woman: Yelan, Dehya, etc.

Yelan, Dehya, etc. Adult male: Childe, Zhongli, etc.

To the right of the tall male model in the second row of this tweet are various more muscular model types. They range from one to four, each being more buff than the previous. The bottom part of the tweet can be seen more clearly in the following post.

Childe is considered to have a tall male model compared to what currently available playable Genshin Impact characters have right now. However, he looks much thinner than the muscular men to his right. Fatui Harbinger Pierro is beside him and looks almost twice as wide as him.

The other two male characters to the right of Pierro are a mystery, as no credible leaks reveal much about them. It's unknown if Pierro and these two men will be playable or just relegated to NPC status.

SYP SIDE ACCOUNT ✧ 🕵️ @SpendYourPrimos



We received the same concept sheet some time ago to indicate it was something they were working on.



We do not know if it is still within the pipeline.



- IT keyrin 🩷 @Keytagnan @SpendYourPrimos IT, do you know if one of the leaks meant that they're testing bigger male body for playable characters? also there are 3 never seen before men there with one being pierro, could one of them be varka?? @SpendYourPrimos IT, do you know if one of the leaks meant that they're testing bigger male body for playable characters? also there are 3 never seen before men there with one being pierro, could one of them be varka?? 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Unknown at this moment.We received the same concept sheet some time ago to indicate it was something they were working on.We do not know if it is still within the pipeline.- IT twitter.com/Keytagnan/stat… Unknown at this moment.We received the same concept sheet some time ago to indicate it was something they were working on.We do not know if it is still within the pipeline.- IT twitter.com/Keytagnan/stat…

Leaker SYP said there was once testing for more buff men to be playable in Genshin Impact, but there isn't any indication that it's still in development. Remember, there are currently NPCs with this body type (even as early as in Version 1.0); it's just that nobody playable was ever as muscular as them.

That's it for the current leaks and rumors about playable buff characters in this game.

A fan reimagines Arataki Itto as muscular

Crea!! ✨ @creativ_dreamrr I saw the leaked concept art of the possible buff character models, so made an edit real quick of what Itto would look like if they remodeled him! I saw the leaked concept art of the possible buff character models, so made an edit real quick of what Itto would look like if they remodeled him! https://t.co/4sQCaEBxID

Twitter user @creativ_dreamrr decided to make a buff Itto in the wake of the recent leaks. Their tweet went viral after it was posted, with many users wishing Itto looked this big in Genshin Impact. It is worth noting that there are currently no leaks indicating that Itto would get a remodel if a more muscular character design were available for playable characters.

There is no precedence for old playable units getting a completely different model released for them after they became playable. Nothing from the 3.8 beta leaks was tied to this new body type, either. Fans of buff characters can only hope that miHoYo will include a playable muscular person from Genshin Impact 4.0 onward.

If anybody with a bigger body type is found in future beta tests, it would mean Travelers got what they wanted.

Poll : Do you want Itto to have a buff model bigger than what he currently has? Yes No 0 votes