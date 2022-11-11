Genshin Impact weapon banner leaks: Engulfing Lightning, Staff of Homa, and other 5-star rerun roadmap

Weapon banner leaks currently exist up to Genshin Impact 3.4. Thus, Travelers have a good amount of content to look forward to in the upcoming Version Updates. These weapon banner leaks coincide with the character banner leaks, so there will be some overlap between the two topics in this rumor roundup.

Just for reference's sake, the predicted banner dates are:

1st half of 3.3: December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022 2nd half of 3.3: Around December 28, 2022

Around December 28, 2022 1st half of 3.4: Around January 18, 2023

Around January 18, 2023 2nd half of 3.4: Around February 8, 2023

HoYoverse has only revealed that Genshin Impact 3.3 will launch on December 7, 2022. The rest of the dates are based on past precedence, where banners tend to last approximately 21 days, and updates usually exist for around 42 days.

All known Genshin Impact 3.3 and 3.4 weapon banner leaks

Here is a summary of all the known character banners in Genshin Impact 3.3 and 3.4:

1st half of 3.3: Wanderer & Itto

Wanderer & Itto 2nd half of 3.3: Raiden Shogun & Ayato

Raiden Shogun & Ayato Sometime in 3.4: Alhaitham & Hu Tao

Likewise, here is a summary of the known weapon banners for those same updates:

1st half of 3.3: Tullaytullah's Remembrance & Redhorn Stonethresher

Tullaytullah's Remembrance & Redhorn Stonethresher 2nd half of 3.3: Engulfing Lightning & Haran Geppaku Futsu

Engulfing Lightning & Haran Geppaku Futsu Sometime in 3.4: Staff of Homa

As far as weapon reruns go, the previous bullet points are the most credible list of weapons that Travelers currently have access to. It is worth mentioning that the 3.4 banner order is presently unknown, so it's too early to tell if Hu Tao and her weapon will be in the first or second half of that update.

Some parts of the previous banner leaks were already known, but the revelation of Ayato and Hu Tao's involvement is a recent development from November 9, 2022. Uncle Lu leaked that the two characters would be in Versions 3.3 and 3.4, respectively.

These recent leaks also confirm the long-standing rumor that Raiden Shogun will be summonable in Genshin Impact 3.3. All of these details are important since featured 5-star weapons on Epitome Invocation tend to correlate with their respective characters.

For example:

Wanderer: Tullaytullah's Remembrance

Tullaytullah's Remembrance Itto: Redhorn Stonethresher

Redhorn Stonethresher Raiden Shogun: Engulfing Lightning

Engulfing Lightning Ayato: Harran Geppaku Futsu

Harran Geppaku Futsu Hu Tao: Staff of Homa

Coincidentally, all of these leaked banners point to each character being in the same banner phase as their signature weapon. HoYoverse hasn't confirmed the aforementioned banner leak details, so some aspects of it are still subject to change.

That's it for the current rumor roundup regarding weapon banner leaks in Genshin Impact's upcoming Version Updates.

