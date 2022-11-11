Create

Genshin Impact weapon banner leaks: Engulfing Lightning, Staff of Homa, and other 5-star rerun roadmap

By Alan Sahbegovic
Modified Nov 11, 2022 04:13 AM IST
The leaked 5-star weapons that will be on upcoming banners
The leaked 5-star weapons that will be on upcoming banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Weapon banner leaks currently exist up to Genshin Impact 3.4. Thus, Travelers have a good amount of content to look forward to in the upcoming Version Updates. These weapon banner leaks coincide with the character banner leaks, so there will be some overlap between the two topics in this rumor roundup.

Just for reference's sake, the predicted banner dates are:

  • 1st half of 3.3: December 7, 2022
  • 2nd half of 3.3: Around December 28, 2022
  • 1st half of 3.4: Around January 18, 2023
  • 2nd half of 3.4: Around February 8, 2023

HoYoverse has only revealed that Genshin Impact 3.3 will launch on December 7, 2022. The rest of the dates are based on past precedence, where banners tend to last approximately 21 days, and updates usually exist for around 42 days.

All known Genshin Impact 3.3 and 3.4 weapon banner leaks

As per Uncle Lu, this latest leak makes the following timeline:3.3 First Half:- Wanderer (5✰) Release + Itto Rerun; Faruzan (4✰) Release- Tullaytullah’s Remembrance (Wanderer's Signature) + Redhorn Stonethresher3.3 Second Half:- Raiden Rerun + ?- Engulfing Lightning + ?

Here is a summary of all the known character banners in Genshin Impact 3.3 and 3.4:

  • 1st half of 3.3: Wanderer & Itto
  • 2nd half of 3.3: Raiden Shogun & Ayato
  • Sometime in 3.4: Alhaitham & Hu Tao

Likewise, here is a summary of the known weapon banners for those same updates:

  • 1st half of 3.3: Tullaytullah's Remembrance & Redhorn Stonethresher
  • 2nd half of 3.3: Engulfing Lightning & Haran Geppaku Futsu
  • Sometime in 3.4: Staff of Homa

As far as weapon reruns go, the previous bullet points are the most credible list of weapons that Travelers currently have access to. It is worth mentioning that the 3.4 banner order is presently unknown, so it's too early to tell if Hu Tao and her weapon will be in the first or second half of that update.

3.4 banner will have #Alhaitham and #HuTao 4 star: #Yaoyao according to Uncle Lu#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/j3sq60nY93

Some parts of the previous banner leaks were already known, but the revelation of Ayato and Hu Tao's involvement is a recent development from November 9, 2022. Uncle Lu leaked that the two characters would be in Versions 3.3 and 3.4, respectively.

These recent leaks also confirm the long-standing rumor that Raiden Shogun will be summonable in Genshin Impact 3.3. All of these details are important since featured 5-star weapons on Epitome Invocation tend to correlate with their respective characters.

3.3 bannersPhase 1: #Wanderer and #IttoPhase 2: #Raiden and #Ayato #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/EzCcZoN1yt

For example:

  • Wanderer: Tullaytullah's Remembrance
  • Itto: Redhorn Stonethresher
  • Raiden Shogun: Engulfing Lightning
  • Ayato: Harran Geppaku Futsu
  • Hu Tao: Staff of Homa

Coincidentally, all of these leaked banners point to each character being in the same banner phase as their signature weapon. HoYoverse hasn't confirmed the aforementioned banner leak details, so some aspects of it are still subject to change.

That's it for the current rumor roundup regarding weapon banner leaks in Genshin Impact's upcoming Version Updates.

