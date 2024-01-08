Genshin Impact Xianyun beta changes show nerfs and buffs to abilities and constellation

Xianyun is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. She will be released in the version 4.4 update of the game, and several leaks suggest that she is likely a Plunging Attack support unit with great exploration skills.

Not only that, the latest beta leaks hint that Xianyun's kit may have gone through some changes. While the initial healing from her Burst was nerfed, other parts of her kit got buffed, including one of her early Constellations.

Overall, it looks like a nice upgrade for Xianyun. Genshin Impact players can find more about the changes in the Cloud Retainer's kit in this article.

Note: The following info should be taken with a grain of salt since it is based on leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.3 beta leaks hint at several nerfs and buffs in Xianyun's kit

According to Genshin Impact leaks from Kuroo and Hakush.in, there were a few changes in Xianyun's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst multipliers. It appears that the damage from the third usage of the Driftcloud Wave in Cloud Retainer's Skill was increased from 547% to 607%. However, the damages from the first and second usages are still the same.

The healing multipliers on Xianyun's Elemental Burst also seem to have been changed. Unfortunately, the initial healing on her Burst received a massive nerf, reducing the multiplier from 221.2% ATK + 1694 to 165% ATK + 1271. At the same time, the continuous healing from her talent was increased from 66.4% ATK + 508 to 77% ATK + 593 to compensate for the previous nerf.

Note that these multipliers are for talent level 10, and they won't affect anything at level nine and below. Overall, it is a net buff on Xianyun's Elemental Burst.

Moving on, one of Xianyun's passive abilities got buffed as well. It appears that the Plunging Attack shockwave DMG bonus from her A4 passive was increased from 180% of her ATK to 200% of her ATK, increasing her worth as a Plunging Attack support unit.

Xianyun's second Constellation, which enhances her A4 passive buff, was also slightly buffed. Previously, it only provided a 360% boost, but the new changes suggest that the bonus was increased to 400%.

It is safe to say these changes were perfect for Xianyun as a healer and a Plunging Attack support. She is expected to be a great buffer for Xiao and Diluc. However, her kit is still in the development stage, so there will likely be more changes in the upcoming days.