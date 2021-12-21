×
Create
Notifications

Hilarious Genshin Impact meme takes over community before leakers debunk rumor

Some Genshin Impact rumors suggest that Ayato is part horse (Image via Sportskeeda)
Some Genshin Impact rumors suggest that Ayato is part horse (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aakrit
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 21, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Rumors

Ever since Genshin Impact released the teaser for Arataki Itto, players have gone berserk over the voice reveal of Kamisato Ayato. Leakers are claiming that he might become playable with patch 2.5, which has naturally added to the hype surrounding him.

However, most recently, an unusual Genshin Impact rumor claimed that Ayato is part horse, spreading like wildfire.

Genshin Impact rumor suggests Ayato is part horse

Gamers are so desperate for information on Ayato that they didn't think twice before believing a random Discord user's "claim" that the character is part horse.

[2.5] [Questionable]Ayato might be part horse (subject to change)#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/0ztzzrAYXL

A Discord user, abc69, while replying to a fan who wanted Ayato leaks, jokingly said that the character is part horse.

Little did they know that players would take their joke so seriously. So much so that the fanart of Ayato being a horse went viral on social media. The screenshot of the supposed rumor was also shared heavily, and many perceived it to be an actual leak.

Ayato when people say he's actually a horse https://t.co/f285uyOfha
Ayato is a horse twitter.com/ayatohours/sta…
@adeptigxnyu So Ayaka's a heron and Ayato a horse. I wonder how their parents looked
so what i'm hearing is that ayato is the one-horned white horse from cinnabar spindle (aka albedo's brother - makes sense if he's revealed to be adopted into the kamisato clan.)found subject two's true identity. checkmate https://t.co/Vn7KneUCof
Ayato leak???? /j https://t.co/brX6UUuEZ7

It was surprising that many players seriously accepted that Ayato is part horse. They even came up with theories that supported this claim.

Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact is not a horse

Credible Genshin Impact leakers such as BLANK, UBatcha, and 46cba were compelled to step in and clarify that Ayato being a horse was a joke.

Due to the recent rumors about Ayato, I want to clarify that Ayato is indeed NOT a horse.
The amount of people actually believing that Ayato is a horse is saying a lot for the Genshin community.
Ayato is not actually part horse

What's concerning here is the susceptible nature of Genshin Impact users. Even though the lore has introduced concepts such as alchemy and characters such as Gorou and Yae Miko, Ayato being a horse feels like a massive stretch.

Some players rightfully didn't believe the joke and forgot about it after a laugh. On the flip side, many fans tried their best to know more about Ayato and his relationship with horses.

Several content creators capitalized on such theories by creating baseless videos that further aggravated the matter. Hence, it is recommended that gamers consume leaks and rumors with a grain of salt and avoid believing everything on the internet.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

All in all, the drama above has helped increase the hype surrounding Ayato. He will most likely arrive in update 2.5 or 2.6, and players can expect more information (real leaks) on him when the beta testing for patch 2.5 begins.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी