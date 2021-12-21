Hilarious Genshin Impact meme takes over community before leakers debunk rumor

Ever since Genshin Impact released the teaser for Arataki Itto, players have gone berserk over the voice reveal of Kamisato Ayato. Leakers are claiming that he might become playable with patch 2.5, which has naturally added to the hype surrounding him.
However, most recently, an unusual Genshin Impact rumor claimed that Ayato is part horse, spreading like wildfire.
Genshin Impact rumor suggests Ayato is part horse
Gamers are so desperate for information on Ayato that they didn't think twice before believing a random Discord user's "claim" that the character is part horse.
A Discord user, abc69, while replying to a fan who wanted Ayato leaks, jokingly said that the character is part horse.
Little did they know that players would take their joke so seriously. So much so that the fanart of Ayato being a horse went viral on social media. The screenshot of the supposed rumor was also shared heavily, and many perceived it to be an actual leak.
It was surprising that many players seriously accepted that Ayato is part horse. They even came up with theories that supported this claim.
Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact is not a horse
Credible Genshin Impact leakers such as BLANK, UBatcha, and 46cba were compelled to step in and clarify that Ayato being a horse was a joke.
What's concerning here is the susceptible nature of Genshin Impact users. Even though the lore has introduced concepts such as alchemy and characters such as Gorou and Yae Miko, Ayato being a horse feels like a massive stretch.
Some players rightfully didn't believe the joke and forgot about it after a laugh. On the flip side, many fans tried their best to know more about Ayato and his relationship with horses.
Several content creators capitalized on such theories by creating baseless videos that further aggravated the matter. Hence, it is recommended that gamers consume leaks and rumors with a grain of salt and avoid believing everything on the internet.
All in all, the drama above has helped increase the hype surrounding Ayato. He will most likely arrive in update 2.5 or 2.6, and players can expect more information (real leaks) on him when the beta testing for patch 2.5 begins.