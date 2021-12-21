Hilarious Genshin Impact meme takes over community before leakers debunk rumor

Ever since Genshin Impact released the teaser for Arataki Itto, players have gone berserk over the voice reveal of Kamisato Ayato. Leakers are claiming that he might become playable with patch 2.5, which has naturally added to the hype surrounding him.

However, most recently, an unusual Genshin Impact rumor claimed that Ayato is part horse, spreading like wildfire.

Genshin Impact rumor suggests Ayato is part horse

Gamers are so desperate for information on Ayato that they didn't think twice before believing a random Discord user's "claim" that the character is part horse.

#GenshinImpact #原神 [2.5] [Questionable]Ayato might be part horse (subject to change) [2.5] [Questionable]Ayato might be part horse (subject to change)#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/0ztzzrAYXL

A Discord user, abc69, while replying to a fan who wanted Ayato leaks, jokingly said that the character is part horse.

Little did they know that players would take their joke so seriously. So much so that the fanart of Ayato being a horse went viral on social media. The screenshot of the supposed rumor was also shared heavily, and many perceived it to be an actual leak.

rin❀ @rinb77c Ayato when people say he's actually a horse Ayato when people say he's actually a horse https://t.co/f285uyOfha

Mercury @drivenchalking hourly ayato @ayatohours STOP HATING ON INAZUMA CHARACTERS



EI IS STRONG

AYAKA IS KIND-HEARTED

THOMA IS SWEET

ayato is

YAE IS TALENTED

YOIMIYA IS FUNNY STOP HATING ON INAZUMA CHARACTERSEI IS STRONGAYAKA IS KIND-HEARTEDTHOMA IS SWEETayato isYAE IS TALENTEDYOIMIYA IS FUNNY Ayato is a horse twitter.com/ayatohours/sta… Ayato is a horse twitter.com/ayatohours/sta…

Quartz @CryingQuartz @adeptigxnyu So Ayaka's a heron and Ayato a horse. I wonder how their parents looked @adeptigxnyu So Ayaka's a heron and Ayato a horse. I wonder how their parents looked

🌼 lia 💫 chief alchemist 🌼 @windflowerlia so what i'm hearing is that ayato is the one-horned white horse from cinnabar spindle (aka albedo's brother - makes sense if he's revealed to be adopted into the kamisato clan.)



found subject two's true identity. checkmate so what i'm hearing is that ayato is the one-horned white horse from cinnabar spindle (aka albedo's brother - makes sense if he's revealed to be adopted into the kamisato clan.)found subject two's true identity. checkmate https://t.co/Vn7KneUCof

It was surprising that many players seriously accepted that Ayato is part horse. They even came up with theories that supported this claim.

Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact is not a horse

Credible Genshin Impact leakers such as BLANK, UBatcha, and 46cba were compelled to step in and clarify that Ayato being a horse was a joke.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Due to the recent rumors about Ayato, I want to clarify that Ayato is indeed NOT a horse. Due to the recent rumors about Ayato, I want to clarify that Ayato is indeed NOT a horse.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK The amount of people actually believing that Ayato is a horse is saying a lot for the Genshin community. The amount of people actually believing that Ayato is a horse is saying a lot for the Genshin community.

46cba @abc64fake Ayato is not actually part horse Ayato is not actually part horse

What's concerning here is the susceptible nature of Genshin Impact users. Even though the lore has introduced concepts such as alchemy and characters such as Gorou and Yae Miko, Ayato being a horse feels like a massive stretch.

Some players rightfully didn't believe the joke and forgot about it after a laugh. On the flip side, many fans tried their best to know more about Ayato and his relationship with horses.

Several content creators capitalized on such theories by creating baseless videos that further aggravated the matter. Hence, it is recommended that gamers consume leaks and rumors with a grain of salt and avoid believing everything on the internet.

All in all, the drama above has helped increase the hype surrounding Ayato. He will most likely arrive in update 2.5 or 2.6, and players can expect more information (real leaks) on him when the beta testing for patch 2.5 begins.

