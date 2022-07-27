Hogwarts Legacy seemingly confirmed for late 2022 release by WB Games Spain

Ever since its debut announcement, fans have been glued to any possible information pertaining to Hogwarts Legacy. The upcoming open-world action RPG from Avalanche Software is the biggest and most complex video game entry in the Wizarding World franchise.

Though the game has been confirmed for a 2022 release, fans have been understandably worried about potential delays.

A recent leak has put all fears to rest. According to a video snippet from WB Games Spain, players will be able to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy in Winter 2022.

It is all but confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will release by the end of 2022

This leak is a big deal as it provides an insight into the game's potential release. The publisher has not given a concise date so far, so Winter 2022 allows fans to narrow it down to the month of December. Given that it will certainly not be released in the second half of the month, it will likely launch within the first two weeks.

Another recent leak solidifies this theory. Amazon UK recently revealed that the art book of the game will be launched on December 6, 2022. This official art book details the concept artwork, their designs, and the creative development process behind the anticipated magical adventure. As such, a release around the same time period makes sense.

What is Hogwarts Legacy about?

This third-person open-world exploration RPG continues to turn hands thanks to its scale and scope. The protagonist, a new fifth-year student at the esteemed Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, soon learns of an innate power that is capable of manipulating ancient magic.

However, evil forces at work also wish to harness this power for themselves, and the protagonist must take action to save the school before it is too late. The narrative is perhaps the most mature of any Harry Potter game yet.

Players can freely explore the humungous castle of Hogwarts, which is crammed with detail. As expected, they will be sorted into a House, attend classes, and learn how to control magic. Going outside is also an option, with players able to immerse themselves in the game's late 1800s setting. The NPCs are a new cast of characters.

However, danger lurks about as players have to battle hostile beasts, evil wizards, and other threats using their trusty wands and magic spells.

Players can choose how they wish to fight, opting to either take a stealthy approach or go in guns blazing. They can also invest in new skills and perks to mold their character as desired. Dungeons and mysterious catacombs also spice up the exploration, with puzzles and other activities at every turn.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

