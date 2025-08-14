Honkai Star Rail Evernight animation leak: Skill and ultimate

March 7th’s Evernight form in Honkai Star Rail will officially be featured as a new playable 5-star unit in the version 3.6 update. While fans are anticipating her arrival, Dimbreath, a renowned third-party source and dataminer, has shared the character’s animation from the ongoing closed beta. The leaked preview provides a glimpse at her idle stance and gameplay.This article further explores the Evernight animation leak from the HSR 3.6 closed beta.Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the closed beta servers and is subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Honkai Star Rail Evernight animation leak exploredEvernight Animations via Dim byu/vionya inHonkaiStarRail_leaksEvernight was officially teased via the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing campaign. Hence, she is confirmed to debut in the next patch alongside Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. HoYoverse has further revealed that she will tread on the Remembrance Path, wielding the Ice element.In the preview shared by Dimbreath, Evernight could be seen piercing targets with her umbrella in the overworld. She can also activate her technique to manifest flying cephalopod-like creatures. They potentially serve as her memosprite. Supposedly, the creature assists her during combat.Speaking of which, Evernight's basic attack has the same piercing animation, and it deals single-target damage. Her memosprite then unleashes a follow-up attack on the same target. They essentially spray some fluids at the opponent, likely inflicting ice damage.Also read: Honkai Star Rail Evernight ascension and trace materials leakedEvernight casts her skill to command multiple cephalopods. They surround the enemy and collapse on them, dealing significant damage. The memosprites also launch a follow-up attack after she uses her skill.Upon casting the ultimate ability, Evernight tosses the umbrella over her head. Multiple red cephalopods spawn under the umbrella. They swarm around the enemies and collapse to deal AoE Ice damage.Lastly, the leaked footage showed Evernight's idle animations. She either holds out the umbrella to avoid rain or spawns multiple crystals with her face on them.Players will learn more about Evernight’s abilities and their interaction with the opponents once HoYoverse announces her kit. She will be showcased in the version 3.6 livestream event, as she will be featured in the next update. HoYoverse is expected to announce the date and airtime of the Special Program soon.Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.