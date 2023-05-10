Honkai Star Rail leak hints at new 5-star character Ruan Mei- Expected move set, element, and more

If the latest rumors are to be believed, Honkai Star Rail players will be able to add Ruan Mei to their squads in the future. The new 5-star character will be added shortly, according to reliable leaker Mero, who posted the information on their Twitter account. Based on the same available data, she will belong to the Path of Harmony and the Ice element.

Honkai Star Rail has managed to deliver on the initial hype. Players have enjoyed the diverse characters they can pick from to construct their teams. However, miHoYo is expected to release more over the next few months as part of future banners. While the developers have remained tight-lipped, there have been exciting leaks about new characters thus far.

Ruan Mei could become a popular choice for Honkai Star Rail players

The Ice element has a fair representation in Honkai Star Rail, but Ruan Mei will be an excellent alternative to the existing ones. She will add to the 5-star list with Gepard, but her potential role will be quite different. She’s rumored to be part of Harmony and play a supporting role.

Her basic skill is rumored to amplify the damage dealt by her entire team. How impactful her skill will be remains unknown, and players must wait until the official release.

Her technique in Honkai Star Rail is also rumored to amplify her allies’ damage when the enemy is weakened. Her technique is also expected to create some barriers for her allies.

Her Ultimate will also create barriers and potentially leave the enemy in a weakened state. It’s worth noting that Ruan Mei is a relatively unknown entity as of writing.

Her release isn’t expected anytime soon, as the subsequent three version updates already have their characters lined up. Famous names like Kafka and Silver Wolf will quickly become playable characters, as will Yukong.

Readers are advised to remember that all information mentioned here could differ from Ruan Mei’s official kit and move set. Hence, they should make conclusions only after miHoYo confirms the character and how she will play in the game.

