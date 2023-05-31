Honkai Star Rail leak showcases Luka's abilities and traces ahead of 1.2 update

Luka is set to release officially in update 1.2 of Honkai Star Rail, along with Blade and Kafka. His promotional poster revealed he will be a 4-star Physical unit in the game, treading on the Nihility Path. Furthermore, a set of images from a credible leak source on Twitter have showcased his abilities and traces, which indicates that his damage potential will depend on maintaining Fighting Spirit stacks.

If his expected kit is accurate, he is likely to be appreciated by most players who are keen to build characters with unique playstyles in Honkai Star Rail. However, it should be noted that the information is subject to change unless the developers make it official.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Luka leak reveals his enhanced basic attack and traces

With Luka's release, the unique yet limited Physical roster in Honkai Star Rail will receive a great addition. Despite treading on the Nihility path, he will be a great DPS unit, thanks to his abilities designed to inflict several instances of Physical DMG on the opponent.

His entire kit, as revealed in the leak, is expanded below for the reader’s convenience.

Basic Attack: Inflicts Luka’s ATK as Physical DMG on a target.

Skill: Deals Physical DMG to an enemy with an additional chance of putting them into a laceration state for a fixed number of turns. The effect triggers continuous Physical DMG equal to the target’s max HP and Luka’s ATK stat.

Ultimate: On cast, Luka gains Fighting Spirit stacks and has a chance to increase damage output to an enemy. The buff remains for a few rounds dealing Physical damage to the target.

Talent: Luka gains a Fighting stack Spirit by using Basic ATK or Skill up to four times. On acquiring two or more stacks, his basic attack deals increased damage, and hitting a target in a laceration state triggers one instance of Physical DMG. Additionally, he enters the battle with a stack of Fighting Spirit.

Technique: On stepping into the battle, Luka gains a stack of Fighting Spirit and deals Physical DMG to a random enemy. It has a chance to put them in a laceration state, triggering the specified conditions of the effect.

Enhanced basic attack and traces

Luka’s Talent will also create a unique layer of gameplay by enhancing his basic attack, which consumes two Fighting Spirit stacks to cast three attacks that deal Physical DMG to the enemy. He also performs a Shattering Fist dealing one-stage attack.

Trace 1 : Casting his Skill to dispel buffs from the enemy.

: Casting his Skill to dispel buffs from the enemy. Trace 2 : He regenerates energy for every Fighting Spirit stack.

: He regenerates energy for every Fighting Spirit stack. Trace 3: Performing the enhanced basic attack has a chance to trigger an additional one-stage attack, which is not counted as a follow-up.

This summarizes every bit of information about Luka’s abilities and traces in Honkai Star Rail. It will be interesting to see how players build him into a team composition after his release in Honkai Star Rail.

