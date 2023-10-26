Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Argenti and Huohuo changes ahead of version 1.5

The recent Honkai Star Rail leaks come via X (formerly Twitter) user Dimbreath, who reported a few minor changes to Argenti and Huohuo’s kit in the closed beta. Both the 5-star units will be released in the version 1.5 update, expected to roll out on November 15, 2023. That said, HoYoverse has historically tweaked characters ahead of their debut to keep them aligned with the future meta.

Most players are excited to learn about the latest leaks, especially those planning to summon the specified individuals in the upcoming update. While Argenti’s damage numbers have been tweaked across a few of his abilities, Huohuo has received adjustments to her Talent and Eidolons.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks obtained from Honkai Star Rail 1.5 beta. The tweaks mentioned are subject to change and may differ from the final release.

Latest Honkai Star Rail beta leaks about Argenti and Huohuo changes for version 1.5

Argenti is set to be a Physical DPS in Honkai Star Rail, treading on the Eruditon Path to unleash AoE attacks during combat. Hence, his damage output will determine whether he is worth pulling in version 1.5.

He has received the following damage adjustments to both his Skill and Ultimate in the closed beta:

Argenti’s Skill, “Justice, Hereby Bloom,” has received a DMG increase to surrounding enemies from 55% to 60% at Level 1.

In contrast, Ultimate’s DMG has decreased from 102% to 96%.

It appears that HoYoverse has tweaked Argenti’s damage numbers by a few percent, which will not have a significant impact on his gameplay.

On the other hand, the beta has recorded some major adjustments to Huohuo’s potential kit in version 1.5. She is a Wind character that treads on the Abundance Path to heal allies during battle.

For starters, her first Eidolon has been nerfed. It previously offered a SPD boost to all allies by 20% after she activated her Skill, which has been decreased to 12%.

Her second Eidolon now recovers party members' HP when they receive a fatal blow while the Sacrificed Life stack is active. The effect consumes a stack and can be activated twice per battle.

Finally, Huohuo’s Talent heals and cleanses allies whenever the Sacrificed Life is triggered, which can stack up to six times. The counter resets on the next Skill cast.

With that, Dimbreath has further clarified that Huohuo’s second Eidolon has been swapped for her Talent and vice versa.

