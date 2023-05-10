The latest turn-based RPG from developers HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail, features a ton of playable characters to choose from. Each major update introduces new characters, ranging between 4-star and 5-star rarities. A recent leak from Twitter user Mero suggests the debut of a brand new 4-star character, Hanya, in Honkai Star Rail quite soon.

Hanya can be observed in the portrait of the 4-star Light Cone, Return to Darkness. The new character should be released across all servers simultaneously, following HoYoverse’s release strategy.

Read on to learn more about the hero.

New 4-star character Hanya is expected to release soon in Honkai Star Rail

Information given via the Tweet posted by Mero seems to suggest that Hanya is a 4-star unit capable of Physical damage. She follows the Path of Harmony and possesses the following skills and moveset:

Element : Physical

: Physical Path of Harmony

Life and Death Restraint : Single target attack that deals physical damage based on a percentage of Hanya’s ATK stat. Additionally, applies the Burden status effect on the said target. Burden is removed automatically after two rounds.

: Single target attack that deals physical damage based on a percentage of Hanya’s ATK stat. Additionally, applies the Burden status effect on the said target. Burden is removed automatically after two rounds. Decree of the Ten Kings, Obey Throughout the Land : Hanya’s ultimate ability. The ultimate recovers one skill point for Hanya, and increases the speed and ATK of an ally for two turns. The speed and ATK boosts are based on a set percentage of Hanya’s own stats.

: Hanya’s ultimate ability. The ultimate recovers one skill point for Hanya, and increases the speed and ATK of an ally for two turns. The speed and ATK boosts are based on a set percentage of Hanya’s own stats. Punishment of Evil : Enemies afflicted with Burden receive increased damage from all allies. One skill point can be restored when allies attack the Burdened foe. This is Hanya’s exclusive Talent.

: Enemies afflicted with Burden receive increased damage from all allies. One skill point can be restored when allies attack the Burdened foe. This is Hanya’s exclusive Talent. Judgment of the Underworld: Hanya’s Technique. Hanya targets a random enemy and inflicts Burden on them at the start of a battle.

Further information regarding Hanya and her kit is still unknown at this point. The character is expected to be available at an undisclosed time during future Honkai Star Rail patches via the game’s gacha system. As such, players should plan their resources accordingly.

It should be kept in mind that this information comes from unofficial sources not related to HoYoverse. It should thus be taken with a grain of salt as the information is subject to change on the character’s release.

