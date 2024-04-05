Honkai Star Rail leaks show new March 7th Dual blades weapon model

Recently, an Honkai Star Rail leak on Reddit posted by the user u/YinIsMe disclosed the expected forthcoming weapon that March 7th's new form will possess. Thanks to the leak, fans got to witness the potential weapon of her new form and what they can expect from it. March 7th is one of the free-to-play 4-star characters that players can acquire for free at the beginning of the game.

For the curious players, this article details the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding the expected weapon model of March 7th’s new form.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is highly subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak showcases the weapon model of March 7th’s new form

As mentioned earlier, the Trailblazers saw the weapon model of March 7th’s new form from an Honkai Star Rail leak on Reddit by the user u/YinIsMe. Although it has not been disclosed yet, players can expect its arrival along with the release of forthcoming updates.

The leaked picture showcases a weapon model of March 7th’s new weapon, which looks like a small blade/dagger. The colors of the weapon do not resemble March 7th’s current form, indicating that her upcoming form will likely boast different colors such as red and black.

Judging by the looks, the guard of the weapon features a flower, while the blade boasts a branch design, making it look like an antique. The grip appears to be held together with a red ribbon.

The first phase of the Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 patch features one of the most anticipated 5-star characters, Acheron. Her limited banner is available to players alongside Luocha’s banner. Trailblazers can also summon both Acheron and Luocha’s signature Light Cones as they are also available in a separate banner.

The second phase will boast the banners of Jingliu, one of the best Destruction DPS characters, and Aventurine, the newest 5-star Path of Preservation unit of this turn-based battler. As the first anniversary will be celebrated during the ongoing version, players can acquire 30x pulls for free.

