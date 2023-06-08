Honkai Star Rail has had great success following its version 1.1's release worldwide on June 7, 2023. The game was expected to launch on the PlayStation consoles following a rather compelling rumor that heavily indicated its launch in the current patch. Unfortunately, this never came to pass and players were left rather disappointed at HoYoverse.

However, if a recent leak from website honeyhunterworld is to be believed, players may not have to wait too long for a release on the PlayStation consoles. Read on to learn more about the leak.

Honkai Star Rail may finally be heading to the PlayStation 4 and 5 in version 1.2

The PlayStation assets have been mined for version 1.2 (Image via honeyhunterworld)

A screenshot of the mined assets from version 1.2 of the Honkai Star Rail beta can be seen above, on the honeyhunterworld website. At the very top of the eighth page of the Inventory list, a set of three entries containing the word “PlayStation” can be seen. This is very likely a reference to the much awaited PlayStation release. The entries include the following:

The first set of rewards (Image via honeyhunterworld)

1. 《崩坏：星穹铁道》PlayStation启程礼包（限定）

Star Rail Pass x2

150,000 Credits

Adventure Log x80

Sparse Aether x50

“Kit Kat” snack x10

Healthy Fried Rice x10

Solid Water x10

Life Transmitter x10

Wanderer Guide x15

Refined Aether x5

Lost Crystal x5

The second set of rewards (Image via honeyhunterworld)

2. 《崩坏：星穹铁道》PlayStation启程礼包

Star Rail Pass x2

150,000 Credits

Adventure Log x80

Sparse Aether x50

“Kit Kat” snack x10

Healthy Fried Rice x10

Solid Water x10

Life Transmitter x10

The third set of rewards (Image via honeyhunterworld)

3. 《崩坏：星穹铁道》PlayStation登录礼包

10,000 Credits

Adventure Log x5

Condensed Aether x5

Light Cone, “The Seriousness of Breakfast” and a 4-star relic set

It should be kept in mind that these translations may not be accurate and must be taken with a grain of salt.

These three PlayStation-exclusive packs are very likely freely redeemable for all players who link their PlayStation and HoYoverse accounts. The rewards are sizable and as such very much worth getting.

Players should keep in mind that this news comes from an unofficial source not affiliated with HoYoverse. The information is very susceptible to change upon official release, despite the compelling nature of the evidence.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for PC and mobile platforms. It is a turn-based RPG set in a brand new universe, featuring characters from the Honkai Impact series of mobile games. For more updates and news on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes