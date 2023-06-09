How old is Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail?

Since her debut in Honkai Star Rail’s prologue, Silver Wolf has fascinated the community with her exquisite visuals and carefree personality. She was quickly deemed a popular character from the title by fans who swore to summon her. Luckily for them, she is now available in the update 1.1 banner, and many Trailblazers have already secured her as one of their coveted 5-star units.

Moreover, Silver Wolf is a strong Quantum character who inflicts various debuffs on opponents during combat. Given her overall appeal, it is natural for fans to learn some of her details, including her age, which will be indicated in the following read.

What is Silver Wolf’s age in Honkai Star Rail?

Daily Kafka @kafkasdaily not Kafka acting like a mother and silver wolf removing her from her chat LMAO not Kafka acting like a mother and silver wolf removing her from her chat LMAO https://t.co/gxS5rwQhND

Even though HoYoverse treads the extra mile to provide lore-centric details, their characters' age is still a mystery to the community. Likewise, Honkai Star Rail did not give any details regarding how old Silver Wolf is in the game. However, based on her appearance and attitude, one can assume she is in her late teenage years. Considering how Kafka actively looks out for her, it is safe to assume she is around 17 to 19 years old.

That said, her age is entirely speculative and subject to change at any given time until the developers come up with official information.

Background of Silver Wolf in Honka Star Rail

As mentioned, Silver Wolf is a member of the Stellaron Hunter faction in Honkai Star Rail. She has earned the reputation of a genius hacker after she mastered "aether editing," a skill that allows her to tamper with the data of reality. Due to her adept hacking skills, she is a valued member of the above organization and capable of easily cracking into any defense system.

Moreover, HoYoverse officially showcased Silver Wolf as an avid gamer in her recent trailer video, where she is engrossed in playing Honkai Impact 3rd. She imagines the entire universe as a massive simulation game and is eager to triumph over every challenge thrown in her direction.

Lastly, she is considered a legend in the hacking world after she went toe to toe in a hacking battle against Screwllum from the Genius Society, an elite faction reputed throughout the universe for their knowledge and fanaticism. Reminiscences about their battle can be found in the description of the "We Will Meet Again" Light Cone from the Honkai Star Rail battle pass.

Poll : 0 votes