How will Traits work in EA Sports FC 24? Rumors hint at new chemistry system

With the full reveal of EA Sports FC 24 right around the corner, hype is higher than ever amongst the fanbase when it comes to the upcoming title. While the developers themselves have not divulged any information regarding new features or the changes made to the existing mechanics, social media has been replete with leaks and rumors. This includes an overhaul to the chemistry system and player traits.

Chemistry is a crucial part of Ultimate Team as it dictates the manner in which gamers build their squads. The system remained mostly unchanged for several years before being overhauled in FIFA 23, and rumors suggest that it will undergo even more changes in EA Sports FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter.

EA Sports FC 24 rumored to include a changed chemistry system with new Traits

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team changed the traditional 100 point chemistry system and replaced it with a new 33 point system. It also changed the manner in which gamers position their players on the virtual pitch, providing them with alternative positions that they can switch between using modifiers. However, leaks suggest that these position modifiers will no longer be needed in the future.

If these rumors are to be believed, gamers will be able to shift their players between their alternative positions without the need for any consumables in EA Sports FC 24. This will provide them with even more freedom when building squads, especially with the rumored addition of the new Traits system.

What are Traits?

In previous iterations of the series, Player Traits were fixed for each individual athlete based on their style of play and abilities in real life. These included overpowered mechanics like the outside foot shot, finesse shot, power header, dives into tackles, and other such characteristics. However, leaks on social media suggest that players will be able to change these Traits in EA Sports FC 24.

Based on information provided by leakers on Twitter, gamers will be able to purchase Traits from the transfer market and apply them to footballers of their choosing. The viability and description of these characteristics has also changed, with the following being rumored as concepts:

Team Captain: +1 chemistry for low chem players

League Star: Boosts chemistry for all players in the same league

Lone Wolf: Boosts chemistry for players having no one with the same team/nation in the squad

Super Sub: Players get full chemistry even on the bench

Team Spiriting: All players get a stamina boost

Flexible: Can change to any position

While these are just ideas and concepts based on rumors, the availability of such overpowered consumables will totally redefine the way gamers build their squads in Ultimate Team, making EA Sports FC 24 even more exciting.

