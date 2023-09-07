Juventus EA FC 24: All leaked possible player ratings

With Juventus being one of the most popular and successful clubs in Italian football, it comes as no surprise that fans are curious to learn about their players' EA FC 24 rating. However, after a rather underwhelming showing in domestic and European competitions last season, most of their players are rumored to receive downgrades in the upcoming title.

This is the latest in a long sequence of leaks regarding player ratings in EA FC 24. Not only have the top 50 highest-rated players been leaked on social media, but there have also been speculations surrounding ratings for specific clubs, with Juventus being the latest inclusion.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

Leaked player ratings for Juventus in EA FC 24 hint at several downgrades

Juventus is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Serie A, having won the league multiple times along with other tournaments. However, the past few seasons have been rough for the giants from Turin, as they have struggled to regain their glorious form. If social media leaks are to be believed, their inconsistent performances will be reflected in their EA FC 24 ratings.

Superstar signings like Paul Pogba, Dusan Vlahovic, and Filip Kostic have all received nerfs to their overall ratings and stats after a disappointing showing in their previous season. When it comes to their prowess on the virtual pitch, the club has suffered greatly following the departure of star players over the years.

What are the leaked player ratings for Juventus in EA FC 24?

As per the leaks, these are the ratings Juventus players will be receiving in the much-anticipated game from EA:

Player Name Leaked rating Wojciech Szczesny 86 Gleison Bremer 84 Federico Chiesa 84 Adrien Rabiot 84 Filip Kostic 83 Dusan Vlahovic 83 Paul Pogba 82 Manuel Locatelli 82 Danilo 81 Nicolo Fagioli 79 Timothy Weah 74 Andrea Cambiaso 74

With long-serving players like Jan Cuadrado leaving the club for rivals FC Inter and club legend Leonardo Bonucci leaving as well, the strength of their roster has undoubtedly diminished over the past few windows. However, top performers like Gleison Bremer, Adrien Rabiot, and Federico Chiesa continue to deliver at the highest level and have received favorable ratings.

With the new season already underway in Italian football, fans will be hoping that the powerhouse from Turin can reclaim their spot as one of the best clubs in Serie A and push for glory in both domestic and European competitions.