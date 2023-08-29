Kylian Mbappe's rumored overall rating in EA FC 24: Frenchman likely to retain his FIFA 23 rating

Widely regarded as the future of football, Kylian Mbappe is rumored to be amongst the highest-rated players in EA FC 24. The French superstar is considered a potential successor to the throne of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world, and his rise to prominence has been evident in his overall ratings on the virtual pitch over the years.

With the release of EA FC 24 being right around the corner, social media has been replete with many leaks and rumors. Player ratings are integral to promoting the new game, and several ratings have already been leaked on Twitter. This includes the Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, who is rumored to retain his rating of 91 overall, making him amongst the highest-rated players in the game.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUTZoneFIFA.

Kylian Mbappe has been leaked to be 91-rated in EA FC 24

As the cover star for FIFA 23, Kylian Mbappe was amongst the five highest-rated players in the game, with an overall of 91. He then proceeded to impress at the highest level with his performances for PSG and the French national side. If social media rumors are to be believed, his contributions have helped him retain his rating in EA FC 24.

Leakers on Twitter have already started revealing the overall ratings of various athletes, with Federico Valverde, Frenkie De Jong, and Lionel Messi being amongst the best players to have their ratings leaked.

What will Kylian Mbappe look like in EA FC 24?

The mercurial French attacker has almost identical stats when compared to his attributes in FIFA 23, showcasing the following impressive details:

Pace: 97

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 90

Defending: 36

Passing: 80

Physicality: 76

Based on this leaked information, the only noticeable difference between his stats in the two games is an upgrade of +1 to his shooting, making him an even more lethal forward in the game's meta. He was widely regarded as the best attacker in FIFA 23, and gamers will be hoping for more of the same in EA FC 24, despite his rival Erling Haaland replacing him as the game's cover star.

With the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rumored to receive downgrades in the upcoming title, this might be time for the future of football to take over. While Haaland's rating is yet to be revealed, fans believe that his stellar debut season with Manchester City will put him in contention to rival Mbappe for the spot of the highest-rated player in the game.