EA FC 24 leak reveals ratings of Federico Valverde, Victor Osimhen, and more

Latest rumors regarding EA FC 24 claim to have leaked the ratings of some of its best players, including Federico Valverde and Victor Osimhen. With its release inching ever closer, the hype around the first non-FIFA title has been culminating in a plethora of "reveals" from leakers, claiming to showcase a few of its top-rated footballers.

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Team has a fair few changes, such as the inclusion of women players with men, and it's anticipated to have quite an interesting effect on the playstyle. One of the first facets EA is known to release about upcoming FIFA games is the ratings of the top 100 players. While there is no official release, leakers have been churning out quite a few cards, with one of the latest posts claiming to be the 31-40 top-rated players in-game.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from X/FUT Scoreboard.

Leaks suggest top 30-40 player ratings for EA FC 24 featuring Valverde, Bernardo Silva, and more

As mentioned before, the official reveal of the top players in EA FC 24 is expected to come in the weeks before the release. With the launch date only a month away, FUT enthusiasts will be expecting the release of the best-rated cards and their in-depth ratings, along with access to the FUT Web App to start working on their Ultimate Team squads.

While there has been no official release for any player rating, leakers such as FUT Scoreboard on X, formerly Twitter, have been posting several pictures of supposed ratings for the game, and the latest batch is that of players occupying the 31-40 spots.

Expand Tweet

As per the leaks, here's a full list of the alleged player ratings:

Christiane Endler: 88

Federico Valverde: 88

Patricia Guijarro: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Guro Reiten: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Debinha Miri: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

The leaked 31-40 top EA FC 24 ratings group has a remarkable number of women footballers, such as World Cup winners Giojarro and Irene Paredes, both boasting some solid stats when it comes to holding the mid and backlines. As for the men, Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has seen quite a massive boost to his ratings following last year's impressive performance, getting a four-point increase in his overalls.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is predicted to get a five-point rating boost, bumping his stats across the board, while Manchester City's Bernardo Silva will not be getting any upgrades to his overall rating, as per the leaks. Fans looking for EA FC 24 ratings should definitely view these reveals as speculation and wait for the official release, which should be coming out in a couple of weeks.