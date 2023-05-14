La Liga TOTS in FIFA 23: When will the promo begin?

With the Premier League and Bundesliga Team of the Season lineups being massive hits in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers around the globe are wondering when La Liga TOTS will arrive on the virtual pitch. The Spanish top flight has amassed an incredible following over the years, and fans will be wondering when they will be able to play Team of the Season versions of their favorite footballers.

La Liga has been regarded as the pinnacle of footballing ability for decades. Spanish clubs have dominated all aspects of modern day European football, with Real Madrid dominating the Champions League and Sevilla making the Europa League their fortress. This has only served to boost the league's popularity, making La Liga TOTS a much-anticipated event in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is speculative and based on cues from social media.

La Liga TOTS will arrive soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports released the vote consisting of shortlisted La Liga TOTS nominees a couple of weeks ago, allowing fans to weigh in with their opinion regarding the players who deserve to be in the prestigious lineup. This was preceded by the Bundesliga Team of the Season voting the week before, giving gamers a good hint of when the La Liga roster will be released in FIFA 23.

Bundesliga TOTS is currently live in Ultimate Team, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, and Sadio Mane leading the charge. While EA Sports has not provided confirmation, fans can only assume that La Liga will be next in the world of FUT.

When will La Liga TOTS begin?

If the previously stated assumptions prove to be accurate, La Liga will receive its Team of the Season roster on May 19, which is on Friday. Promos in FIFA 23 are always introduced on Fridays, and Team of the Season has been no different so far.

The promo will commence at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 6 PM

IST: 10:30 PM

ET: 2 PM

PT: 11 AM

As the week progresses, EA Sports will gradually reveal more details about the upcoming special roster, providing gamers with confirmation regarding whether their assumptions are correct or not. With superstars of world football like Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, and Vinicius Junior likely to be included in the squad, fans will be eagerly awaiting the release of La Liga TOTS in FIFA 23.

