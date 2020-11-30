Latest Valorant rumors suggest that a Battle Royale mode is very much on the cards

According to rumors reported by PlayerIGN, Valorant's Battle Royale mode is allegedly being tested by a small group of players.

Valorant Leaks, a prominent data miner who had previously leaked exact details about Skye before the agent's reveal by Riot Games, had suggested a new ALT6 game mode in the works. The ALT 6 game mode consists of Orbs, similar to Spike Rush, and is supposed to have something of an orb collection race, similar to multiple sandbox battle royales' mechanics.

New Gamemodes:

Alt5 - No Info, Codename



Alt6 - Contains Orbs (Like Spike Rush), Operator Orb, Phantom Orb, Jett & Raze Ultimate Orbs, Health Small Orb (Does not heal you to full health)



SiteRush - Rush and plant the bomb, it is currently being testing with C Site. #VALORANT — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) September 16, 2020

The latest tweet from PlayerIGN suggesting a battle royale mode for Valorant being tested comes as an almost certain confirmation for a new mode in the first-person-shooter that has taken the gaming community by storm.

Here's what players can expect from a possible battle royale mode in Valorant and how the community reacted to the rumor.

Possible Battle Royale mode on Valorant

It was previously suggested that the possible battle royale mode for Valorant, ALT6 would contain orbs like in Spike Rush. The orbs that were mentioned by Valorant Leaks for the battle royale mode were:

Operator Orb

Phantom Orb

Jett & Raze Ultimate Orbs

Health Small Orbs (Does not restore entire HP)

These leaks suggest that the Battle Royale mode could be the mode that Valorant's Game Director, Joe Ziegler had previously mentioned. Ziegler mentioned that the devs wanted to create a game mode that would relieve players from the stress of competitive matchmaking in Valorant.

With all the hints and leaks suggesting a Battle Royale mode is on the cards for Valorant, it is the developer team behind Valorant that deserves the real credit. The team behind Valorant has done a commendable job amidst the global pandemic.

so the battle royale thing was true! I thought it was some wild speculation but damn — DeFinite 🎄❄️ (@Dokai420) November 30, 2020

i don't understand why anyone is saying NO to this.. if you don't like BR, don't play it lol — kyle (@Kyle0G) November 30, 2020

From rolling out regular updates to keeping up with the new hero and map releases, the developer team may now be in the midst of making a Battle Royale mode.

Apart from the Battle Royale mode, PlayerIGN's tweet also suggested that there is some kind of "exclusive testing" being conducted by Riot Games for the Chinese region. This also comes as major news because players from China have been long waiting for the official release of Valorant in the region.