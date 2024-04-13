Leak suggests when the next Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly Go could be released

Another Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly Go might arrive. A trusted Monopoly Go Discord Server recently disclosed Scopely's plans to celebrate the title's anniversary with a new Anniversary Treasures Dig Event, which has excited the fans. While an official announcement is yet to arrive from Scopely, the community is preparing for it.

This article will tell you about the possible release date of the upcoming Anniversary Treasures Dig Event and its speculated details.

Trusted Discord Server talks about possible release date of the next Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly Go

Discord member announced Treasures Dig Event schedule (Image via Discord/Monopoly Go)

An active user (Swish) on the trusted Discord Server of the Monopoly Go community recently shared the release of the next Treasures Dig Event. Since the user has previously predicted the launch of the Builder Bash event on the global server accurately and often predicts the Monopoly Go daily event schedules, the community considers this a reliable source from the Discord server.

Per the member's message on the server, the upcoming dig event will be called the Anniversary Treasures Dig Event to celebrate the title's launch back in April 2023. The message states that it would go live in the game on April 16, 2024.

Rewards if upcoming Treasures Dig Event rewards in Monopoly Go as mentioned in the Discord server (Image via Discord/Monopoly Go)

The text also states some of the exciting rewards to be featured exclusively in this upcoming Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly Go. These are as follows:

Anniversary-special elegant shield skin.

The Tiara Token.

The Wild Sticker will also return in this event.

Since Scopely's highly social title first arrived around this time back in April 11, 2023, and became an instant hit, the developer is trying to celebrate the auspicious occasion of the one-year anniversary with the community.

What is a Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly Go?

Sophie, a friend of Mr. Monopoly's returns to the title every now and then to take tycoons on a digging adventure. Gather as many Pickaxe tokens (event-exclusive tokens) as possible and use them to unearth hidden treasures.

These Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly Go often arrive with 20 milestones. Completing each milestone will earn you lucrative rewards like in-game boosters and cash rewards, sticker packs, and dice rolls for free.

