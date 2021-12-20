Leaked Genshin Impact character Kuki Shinobu: All you need to know

Kuki Shinobu has turned out to be one of the most talked-about characters in Genshin Impact since the arrival of Arataki Itto and Gorou. The new five-star Geo Claymore user and Sayu mention Kuki Ninja in their voice lines, and she certainly seems like an intriguing character.

Here is everything players need to know about Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact.

Kuki Shinobu might use a teen female model in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu is the deputy of the Arataki gang. As per Itto, she constantly calls him out but also gets him out of jail.

From the looks of it, Kuki Shinobu is the more responsible head of the Arataki gang as opposed to Itto's chaotic personality. Based on a conversation with the Uesugi NPC in Inazuma, players assume she wears a mask.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (225/225 for Mistsplitter) @SaveYourPrimos Kuki Shinobu (久岐忍) is the deputy of the Arataki Gang. Shinobu appears to be a more rational and responsible counterbalance to Itto's brazen personality.



She is said to wear a mask.



Unconfirmed leaks suggest she is a 4✰ who uses the teen female model (Sucrose, Yanfei). Kuki Shinobu (久岐忍) is the deputy of the Arataki Gang. Shinobu appears to be a more rational and responsible counterbalance to Itto's brazen personality.She is said to wear a mask.Unconfirmed leaks suggest she is a 4✰ who uses the teen female model (Sucrose, Yanfei). https://t.co/fZdgZbkICE

Other unconfirmed leaks about Kuki Shinobu suggest that she will use a teen female model, similar to Sucrose and Yanfei.

At the same time, some leaks have also claimed that Kuki Shinobu will use a child model, like Qiqi and Sayu. However, it will be unusual to see someone like Itto being dragged by a child model character.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (225/225 for Mistsplitter) @SaveYourPrimos The rumors of Kuki Shinobu using the child model likely come from two places:



1) Sayu's voiceline calling Shinobu Itto's "little sidekick," and--



2) A potential misinterpretation of a sussy leak riddle which was posted in WFP, later amended as pictured below. The rumors of Kuki Shinobu using the child model likely come from two places:1) Sayu's voiceline calling Shinobu Itto's "little sidekick," and--2) A potential misinterpretation of a sussy leak riddle which was posted in WFP, later amended as pictured below. https://t.co/fQFgQs2uGf

Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact: Element, team role, and release date

While there are no confirmed leaks about Kuki Shinobu, unconfirmed leaks and speculations about her playstyle suggest that she will be an Electro four-star unit.

If the leaks are accurate, Kuki Shinobu's release date might be closer than ever. Genshin Impact can release her as a four-star character in Yae Miko's banner, expected to arrive in patch 2.5.

Interestingly, Itto is scared of Kuki Shinobu, especially when she is angry. In his voice lines, the Arataki Gang head explains Shinobu in the following manner:

"Nobody questions my leadership in the gang. What I say, goes! Except when it comes to Shinobu. She's always challenging everything I say. And not only that, all the hard-earned loot I bring back and share with everyone? She goes and returns it! But also, she gets me out of jail and out of every mess we get ourselves into. So, I'll let it slide. Besides, I don't wanna get on her bad side. An angry Shinobu would make my life a nightmare."

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact version 2.3 is underway, and the dynamic duo of Itto and Gorou is dominating the meta. The livestream for the 2.4 update will be conducted soon, and players can expect to learn more about Enkanomiya, Shenhe, and Yun Jin.

Edited by Ravi Iyer