Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 leaks hint at new maps, operators, modes, and more coming in future seasons

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are in for a massive surprise if recent rumors and leaks are to be believed. A huge chunk of compromised data has shown up on social media, which seems to have resulted from a confidential data breach. Activision's plans have allegedly been revealed for both games and its content for the current year.

Activision has its methods in the form of trailers and snippets when teasing content. However, the recent situation is different since the information hasn't been revealed officially. But there are strong reasons to believe in their authenticity, and players have every reason to be excited.

If the leaks turn out to be true, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players have a lot to look forward to in 2023. New seasons and their dates have been leaked online. However, seasonal content for each of them will interest the community even more.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players rumored to receive new maps across different game modes

The big talk surrounding the latest Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 leaks is the upcoming seasons. The second season is ongoing, bringing various challenges and game modes for players.

vx-underground @vxunderground



Activision did not tell anyone. @Activision was breached December 4th, 2022. The Threat Actors successfully phished a privileged user on the network. They exfiltrated sensitive work place documents as well as scheduled to be released content dating to November 17th, 2023.

At least four new seasons are planned over the course of the year. The likely window for each season has also been stated in the leaks, but there's no guarantee that Activision will maintain the same schedule.

What seems likelier is the content roadmap the developers have supposedly planned for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. While new Operators will arrive every season, there is talk of licensed additions. In simpler terms, each of the rumored seasons is set to have at least one official collaboration or crossover.

This is good news for players who already have access to Operators based on football stars like Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, and the like. Warzone 1 saw some pretty interesting additions, like a collaboration with Attack of Titan, and something similar could happen this time.

There are rumors of at least seven new core maps arriving in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Some of them could be recycled versions of older maps, but the new battlegrounds will spice things up.

Plenty of new game modes and missions are also in store, including Spec Ops, Raids, and other Tier 1 additions to be made available from Season 3. Halloween will have a 'Haunting of Saba' event, although there's little detail available.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players who like customizing their load-outs may have many options. There are plans to add at least 240 more bundles over the next four seasons. It remains unknown what their content will include. Some could also be related to collaborations/crossovers that may arrive in the future.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope It looks as though the project name for 2023 Call of Duty led by Sledgehammer Games has leaked. "Project Jupiter"

It's worth noting that there is also leaked information about a new Call of Duty game code-named Jupiter, which could arrive in late 2023. However, there has been no confirmation of these details. Readers are advised to wait for official news before drawing any conclusions.

