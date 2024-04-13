Monopoly Go Anniversary Treasures Dig Event leaks shed light on possible rewards and more

Recently surfaced leaks suggested the release date of the upcoming Monopoly Go Anniversary Treasures Dig Event. It will offer some lucrative rewards since the upcoming Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly Go is supposed to be the title's one-year anniversary celebratory event, and the community has very high hopes.

This article will talk about everything we know about the Monopoly Go Anniversary Treasures Dig Event from reliable leakers.

Disclaimer: This article has been speculated based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Possible rewards of Monopoly Go Anniversary Treasures Dig Event, and more

Reliable Discord member hinted at the release date and rewards of the event (Image via Discord/Monopoly Go)

The Monopoly Go Anniversary Treasure Dig Event is rumored to arrive on April 16, 2024. While the date is yet to be confirmed by Scopely, an active member (Swish) of the reliable Discord Server for the community recently suggested the date. Since the user has previously accurately predicted the arrival of other events like Builder Bash, and more, many consider him to be a reliable source.

Other fan accounts have also started talking about the new event (Image via X/MonopGoHub)

This new Monopoly Go Anniversary Treasures Dig Event will reportedly have twenty milestones to complete, each supposed to bring amazing rewards. Here is the list, as per leaks:

First milestone: 50 dice rolls

50 dice rolls Second milestone: Cash rewards

Cash rewards Third milestone: 100 dice rolls

100 dice rolls Fourth milestone: Surprise vault

Surprise vault Fifth milestone: Cash rewards

Cash rewards Sixth milestone: 200 dice rolls

200 dice rolls Seventh milestone: Cash rewards

Cash rewards Eighth milestone: 300 dice rolls

300 dice rolls Ninth milestone: Surprise vault

Surprise vault 10th milestone: Sticker pack

Sticker pack 11th milestone: 250 dice rolls

250 dice rolls 12th milestone: Anniversary Elegant Shield Skin

Anniversary Elegant Shield Skin 13th milestone: 350 dice rolls

350 dice rolls 14th milestone: Sticker Pack

Sticker Pack 15th milestone: 400 dice rolls

400 dice rolls 16th milestone: Tiara Board Token

Tiara Board Token 17th milestone: Pickaxe tokens

Pickaxe tokens 18th milestone: 500 dice rolls

500 dice rolls 19th milestone: Cash rewards

Cash rewards 20th milestone: Surprise vault

What is an Anniversary Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly Go?

The Monopoly Go Anniversary Treasures Dig Event requires you to collect as many Pickaxe tokens as possible by playing the game and use them to unearth some hidden treasures of the past.

The event usually runs for four to five days where you will dig beneath a grid using the Pickaxe tokens (exclusive treasures dig event tokens). Dig the grids around it whenever you find a part of an artifact by digging one grid to unearth the whole piece.

