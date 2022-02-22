New Genshin Impact character name 'Nilou' spotted in datamined files

Genshin Impact might soon introduce a new character named Nilou. Leakers and data miners have discovered the character in the files, but she hasn't been mentioned in the storyline yet.

The only piece of information known about Nilou is that she uses a standard female character model like Keqing. However, even the leaker is skeptical if this is an actual character from the game, because names are always subject to change.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



There are traces of data of "Nilou" as a body type girl character (e.g. Keqing). Note that there is a possibility for the body type to be a placeholder.



※ Subject to change.



Here's what players can expect from the character currently referred to as "Nilou" in Genshin Impact.

When will Nilou be released in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact version 2.5 is currently live, and Yae Miko is the five-star character that was introduced in the first half. In the second half, there will be rerun banners for both Kokomi and Raiden Shogun.

In patch 2.6, Ayato will be the new playable character and his banner will be released in the first half, as per leakers. The second half of this update is expected to bring in two rerun banners for any two characters among Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Venti.

TheSusLeaker @TheSusLeakerShh

2.6 - Ayato (2nd to last 5 Star before 3.0)



2.7 - Yelan (5 Star)



2.8 (full rerun patch) (As mentioned previously- since a 2.8 has been added before 3.0 , the increasing due reruns are being moved into 2.8) TheSusLeaker @TheSusLeakerShh Mihoyo internal update:



It is currently being discussed as to whether Ayato will the best LAST or SECOND TO LAST five star character to be released prior to Version 3.0



Prominent leakers have further suggested that patch 2.7 will introduce Yelan as a new five-star Bow character. Her model with Kirin Bow was recently revealed during the 2.6 beta testing.

Surprisingly, the 2.8 update for miHoYo's action RPG might not introduce any new five-star characters, and will exclusively focus on rerun banners. The likes of Venti, Klee, Yoimiya, Kazuha, and Venti haven't returned for a long time, and patch 2.8 might release all such remaining rerun banners.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (202/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



- Kazuha/Venti [NoLifeguard, Unverified]

- Yoimiya/Ayaka [Blank, Unverified]

- Yoimiya [Ubatcha, Questionable]

- Kazuha [TZTZ, Unverified]

- Venti due to Anemo DMG Abyss buff (vs Kazuha's, which was Swirl)



Hence, if Nilou is a five-star character, it is unlikely that she'll be released before the 3.0 update. However, if she's a four-star unit, fans can expect her to be added to any of the rerun banners.

Genshin Impact fans come up with theories that Nilou is Kusanali

It won't be a surprise if Nilou is a character from the Sumeru region that will be released following patch 3.0. As it turns out, the Inazuma lineup of characters is almost released, and characters from new regions like Sumeru will soon become playable.

Fans even concluded that Nilou is none other than Lord Kusanali. It could be similar to how the real name of the Electro Archon, Raiden Shogu, is Ei.

⚡ @windbending

Lotus symbolize the Iranian goddess of water, Anahita enjoying a very important place in Iranian Mythology.

In Ritou, Vahid mentions that Kusanali is the giver of the Anahitian Blessing a type of fertilizer with elemental energy that grants vitality to the land

Having said that, it is too early to take such leaks seriously at the moment. Players can expect more clarity on Nilou and her playstyle as the 2.6 beta testing continues.

Edited by Saman