Fresh Genshin Impact leaks related to the upcoming Fontaine patches have just surfaced. A well-known leaker known as @stepleaks has just come out and claimed that version 4.6 could be the final Fontaine patch, and the developers might skip 4.7 and 4.8 to release v5.0 and the Nation of Natlan. Both Sumeru and Inazuma regions received nine patches each, and the community has been expecting the same for other upcoming nations as well.

That said, the source of the leaks is the dispatch server, so it is supposedly not fake info. However, there is still a chance that Genshin Impact will update the data on the server later, so this information is subject to change.

Genshin Impact may release version 5.0 just after 4.6

@stepleaks has just shared new leaks related to the upcoming Genshin Impact updates, suggesting that the officials might release the Natlan region much sooner than expected. According to the leaked information, the dispatch server is currently missing the 4.7 and 4.8 patches.

Therefore, the leaker speculates that version 4.6 could be the final Fontaine patch, and the developers might skip two entire patches to release 5.0.

That said, based on past precedence, it is too soon to conclude if Genshin Impact version 4.6 really will be the final Fontaine update. A few weeks prior to the release of the Sumeru region, the dispatch server only had data up to version 3.7 before 4.0, and it was also supposedly missing 3.5 and 3.6 patches at this time.

Furthermore, version 3.8 was added a couple of weeks after version 3.0 of the game was officially released. This means that there is still a chance that the developers will update the data later to add 4.7 and 4.8 to the dispatch server and also officially release them in the future. Nonetheless, it is also possible for the officials to entirely skip these patches depending on their future plans for the game.

As previously mentioned, the leaks were obtained from the dispatch server, so the info is not fake, at the very least. At the same time, this is not a confirmation that version 4.6 is the final Fontaine patch and the Natlan region will be released right after this.