New leak hints at potential 'Baby Mbappe' card in EA FC 24 as French striker receives massive boost

With the worldwide release of EA FC 24 arriving soon, there have been plenty of leaks on social media hinting at potential player ratings and stats. This has led to the discovery of several hidden gems who might not be as prominent as big boys like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland but certainly possess the stats to emulate their style of play on the virtual pitch.

French striker Randal Kolo Muani is the latest player to have his rating and stats leaked for EA FC 24, and the Frenchman has quickly been dubbed the 'Baby Mbappe' due to the incredible boost attributed to his card compared to FIFA 23. Not only does he possess the stats to be overpowered in-game, but his recent transfer to PSG from Frankfurt makes him resemble Mbappe even more.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT23News.

Randal Kolo Muani could possibly resemble a mini version of Kylian Mbappe based on his leaked EA FC 24 ratings

Randal Kolo Muani was one of the most popular breakout stars in Europe last season, and if leaks are to be believed, his performances have earned him a significant buff in EA FC 24.

The 24-year-old forward was amongst the most prolific goalscorers in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt, being included in the Team of the Season roster and securing a high-profile transfer to PSG.

He has also been a mainstay in the French national side, featuring prominently in their World Cup campaign as well. His move to the reigning Ligue 1 champions will only serve to boost his credentials in the real world as well as on the virtual pitch, especially if his leaked stats prove to be accurate.

What are Kolo Muani's stats in EA FC 24?

Based on recent speculation, he has been upgraded from his overall rating of 78 in FIFA 23 to a new overall rating of 84. He is also rumored to possess the following key stats:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 78

Passing: 73

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 38

Physicality: 67

While this is still a far cry from the leaked attributes for Kylian Mbappe, Kolo Muani could still serve as an excellent cheaper option in Ultimate Team, especially in the initial stages of the game. Fans on social media are already considering including the Frenchman in their starter squads, which will certainly boost his price.