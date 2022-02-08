New Warzone theory suggests Peak might blow up in the future

COD Warzone introduced the Caldera map with a major update to the game a few months ago and since then players have been hopping into it regularly. There are multiple issues with the map, bugs and glitches being the primary ones. However, with no other alternative (apart from Rebirth Island), players are stuck with the map until something new is added to the Battle Royale. With Verdansk surviving almost two years despite multiple complaints, it is unlikely that the map will go anywhere anytime soon.

Nonetheless, the future of the Caldera map might be in its name, and a recent Reddit post has pointed that out. Call of Duty games are famous for their Easter eggs and Raven Software might have delivered one here with the name. It is surprising that the community has been made aware of it months after the map's release.

Caldera's meaning might lead to the end of the Peak POI in Warzone

Based on Kaaaaos's post on Reddit, Caldera literally means 'a large depression formed when a volcano erupts and collapses.' This meaning now adds another interesting side to the map, which the community has to decide if it is true or simply a coincidence.

For those unaware, there is a POI called Peak on Caldera, and it is situated atop a mountain. According to the discussions after the discovery of the meaning of Caldera, the community is of the opinion that Peak will probably be destroyed in a volcano eruption in the upcoming updates.

However, a part of the community does not think anything of the sort will happen on the map and Peak will remain unharmed. Their logic behind this conclusion is that the map is already a 'Caldera', meaning the eruption has already taken place.

While all of this is still just speculation and theory, a volcanic eruption on the map will make for a grand event and might pave the way for the future of the map and other things to come in the Battle Royale segment. With Warzone 2 under development, the future of the entire series rests on the careful execution of the current map in the upcoming seasons.

