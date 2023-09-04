Nintendo Switch 2 rumored to feature amiibo support while boasting PS5-like graphics

A new rumor pertaining to the Nintendo Switch successor is circulating, although this "new" revelation may not surprise most Nintendo fans. As spotted on Reddit, keen-eyed users on the Famiboards forum have been made aware of an update in packaging for amiibo figurines. This is a clear indication that things are changing, likely to make way for the future device.

Let's look at what this means for the elusive next-gen system, besides players and fans who have invested time and money into these amiibos.

What is an amiibo, and what does this mean for the Nintendo Switch 2?

Expand Tweet

amiibo's are miniature models of popular Nintendo characters that can interact with the Switch's NFC reader, unlocking in-game rewards for various games released by the Japanese game maker. For the most part, using amiibos of one franchise in a game under that series grants players exclusive goodies, such as Fire Emblem amiibos in Fire Emblem Engage.

Coming back to the rumor, the packaging for recent amiibos pushed out to retail stores now read: "You can use amiibo with compatible software." This is a curious change, as previous ones showcase compatibility with Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS (plus the New series model), and Nintendo Wii U consoles. Thus, this is puzzling on many fronts.

For one, there is no mention of a console. Does this mean Nintendo has a new unified in-game rewards system for amiibo unlocks going forward? "Compatible software" clearly refers to games, so it is hinting at the fact that these figurines will also be usable across future Nintendo games. This is all but confirmation that they will also be compatible with the next-gen Nintendo console.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, this could also hint at older games being ported to the new device. Existing games that incorporate amiibo functionality include Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Speaking of the latter, could we see a Deluxe rendition for the Nintendo Switch 2 like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the current Nintendo Switch?

That seems highly likely, given the publisher's current track record. The biggest takeaway from this, however, is that players need not let go of their existing collections of amiibo. Given the massive number of varied figurines across different beloved Nintendo franchises out there, collectors will likely have their shelves full and wallets empty.

All in all, it was always a given this trend would continue, as seen with the Switch since it is profitable for Nintendo. But players and fans, too, can now be assured that their collection will be viable in the foreseeable future with the inevitable arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The next-gen system was recently rumored to boast visuals and performance comparable to the PS5. With other upcoming Nintendo Switch ports like Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1 aimed at high-fidelity consoles, it appears the next-gen system will impress. With the amiibo compatibility thrown in, players and fans have more of an incentive to invest in the future.