Remnant 2 leaks showcase the hidden Archon Archetype alongside its skills and perks 

The mysterious Archon Archetype has been a topic of discussion for quite a while in the Remnant 2 community. While many speculate it to be the final hidden class in the game, players have been trying to crack a puzzle ever since the game came out on July 21. However, nothing concrete has been discovered yet in official terms anyways.

A few dataminers came forward recently and revealed that the class is tied behind the corrupted door within the Labyrinth, unlockable via a master portal key. This was the only known data, until recently a Nexus mod provided all unlocked Archetypes in the game, including the Archon.

Readers interested in learning about Archon's gameplay can find several modded videos on YouTube. However, the following article will focus more on the leaked perks, skills, and abilities.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Remnant 2 leaks and is thus subject to change. Readers are recommended to take every speculation mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Every leak on the Archon Archetype in Remnant 2

Alongside the standard Remnant 2 Archetypes found within Remnant 2's Ward 13, there are additional hidden classes that can be found from each randomized terrain in the game. Some of these hidden classes include Summoner from Yaesha, Engineer from N'Erud, Alchemist from Losomn, and Invader from Root Earth.

Hence, the only remaining Labyrinth seems to have the secrets to the Archon Archetype.

The following list contains all the abilities that the Archon can bring to the table in Remnant 2:

Tempest (Prime perk): Grants passive mod generation and boosts mod generation after activating a mod.

Grants passive mod generation and boosts mod generation after activating a mod. Skill caster (Archetype trait): Increases 50% casting speed at level 10.

Increases 50% casting speed at level 10. Reality Rune (first skill): Conjures a 7m projective dome that can apply SLOW to enemies and projectiles. Allies inside the dome can gain damage reduction.

Conjures a 7m projective dome that can apply SLOW to enemies and projectiles. Allies inside the dome can gain damage reduction. Chaos Gate (second skill): Conjures a 7m zone increasing everyone's outgoing damage and mod generation. However, damage taken will also be increased.

Conjures a 7m zone increasing everyone's outgoing damage and mod generation. However, damage taken will also be increased. Havoc Form (third skill): Grants new abilities upon casting for 30 seconds. The fire button will inflict SHOCK attacks, while holding the fire button will aim and summons a shield. Dodging in the form will also deal SHOCK damage to enemies nearby.

Grants new abilities upon casting for 30 seconds. The fire button will inflict SHOCK attacks, while holding the fire button will aim and summons a shield. Dodging in the form will also deal SHOCK damage to enemies nearby. Amplify (damage perk): Increases mod damage.

Increases mod damage. Power creep (team perk): Casting a mod will grant increased mod generation power to all allies.

Casting a mod will grant increased mod generation power to all allies. Spirit Within (utility perk): Reduces mod power requirement for all mods.

Reduces mod power requirement for all mods. Power Leak (relic perk): Increases mod power by 200 upon using a relic.

Regarding the armor set, it seems that the Archetype will have the Labyrinth set, holding the same aesthetics and appearance as Remnant: From the Ashes.