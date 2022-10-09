Resident Evil showcase official date leaked: What to expect, and more

The Resident Evil showcase will premiere in October 2022, but Capcom is yet to provide an official launch date. It seems that the release date has been revealed by a leaker on Twitter, with their report stating that it will debut on October 14. They have also claimed that Capcom will shortly confirm the date.

The leaker is the same individual who revealed the Capcom 2022 showcase date before its release, claims YouTuber EvilBlitz.

The anticipated Resident Evil 4 Remake is a topic of intense debate among Resident Evil fans, who have only received information on the official trailer, release date, and platforms.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake coming to the PS4 was the only major piece of information revealed by Capcom during their presentation at the Tokyo Game Show. Instead of expanding upon it, they discussed the impending Resident Evil Village DLC in detail during the event.

Resident Evil 4 Remake demo maybe revealed in the upcoming showcase

Over the years, there have been rumors that Capcom will alter the plot in some way. It has been rumored that the gameplay of the next remake will be more horror-focused than action-horror. This indicates that the title may give players an authentic survival-horror experience on current-generation consoles.

While few details regarding the anticipated remake have been released, previews have already shown that the overall tone of the game has changed, becoming much more gloomy and frightening. There are a plethora of scenes from RE 4 Remake that are still a mystery.

A playable demo could be unexpectedly released during the RE showcase, giving players a chance to see some authentic gameplay. It wouldn't be Capcom's first time doing it, but it would be a great way to generate buzz and gather insightful player input.

Additionally, it is reasonable to anticipate gameplay for RE Village's planned Shadows of Rose DLC. As it is, fans are interested in seeing more details of Rose's DLC and the RE 4 Remake.

Capcom also gave a vague hint that more would be displayed at the upcoming RE presentation. It might resemble the RE: Outrage video game for the Switch, which has been long since been reported. Fans can anticipate a surprise trailer during the developer's event if Outrage is actually true and a limited-time Switch exclusive.

Before playing the role of the main protagonist in RE Zero, Rebecca Chambers was originally introduced in the original Resident Evil video game. Since then, she hasn't played a significant role in any title. However, as per reports, RE: Outrage will mark her comeback to the series.

In the end, the developers decide whether to disclose fresh information about upcoming games. However, it's safe to speculate that they will demonstrate the RE 4 Remake's gameplay and provide fans with more than a few minutes of Shadows of Rose.

