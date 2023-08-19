Rumors hint at FIFA Mobile Retro Stars points becoming tokens in future EA FC Mobile event

The Fifa Mobile Retro Stars event brought the best cards from the new promo to celebrate the final season of the title with fans ahead of the EA FC Mobile launch. With the new game launching in the upcoming month, many gamers might just stop playing the event after they get Rivaldo as they wait for the upcoming Founder event on August 24, 2023. However, you should keep playing to collect as many event points as possible before it ends, as it might turn into currency for the next event.

Since the next event will be the Founder event in the game, which will run until the launch of EA FC Mobile in September and bring a lot of new perks, saving up these event points might help you later.

Can FIFA Mobile Retro Stars points turn into currency for the EA FC Mobile Founders’ event? Here's what the rumors say

Expand Tweet

As per a recent tweet from a reliable Twitter page for news related to the game, i.e., FIFA Mobile Forum, not playing the Retro Stars event after getting Rivaldo might be a huge mistake. According to them, the FIFA Mobile Retro Stars event points can likely be exchanged for the next event currency. They have also provided what seems to be a screenshot of the game to support this statement.

Expand Tweet

While some Twitter users started flaunting their collection of points under the tweet, one user called Djerios Felicien also shared the same screenshot of the game, which provides further proof.

The upcoming EA FC Mobile Founders event will probably be the final event of the game after the FIFA Mobile Retro Stars event and the first of the new title EA Sports FC Mobile. Since the event has promised to bring some exciting rewards, like early access to premium content and other perks, you will need all the currency you can gather to avail these perks.