FIFA Mobile Retro Stars Pass A: Rewards, how to get Retro Stars Pass A Credits, and more

The change in Daily Reset timings in FIFA Mobile coincided with the arrival of the new Retro Stars promo. It also resulted in the conclusion of the Hall of Legends Pass and the start of the Retro Stars Pass A in its place. The new pass will last for 14 days and will offer some of the best cards from the new promo. Gamers across the globe can also get plenty of FIFA Coins, Gems, and FIFA Points.

The new Retro Stars Pass A in FIFA Mobile contains plenty of stunning rewards

The new Retro Stars Pass A is based on the ongoing seasonal Star Pass and is similarly segregated into both Paid and Free categories. Those buying the pass will have to spend ₹349 or the equivalent currency depending on their region.

Here's what the ranked rewards look like in the new Retro Stars Pass A in FIFA Mobile:

Rank 1: 15 million FIFA Coins

15 million FIFA Coins Rank 2, 17, and 29: 1000 Training Transfer Items

1000 Training Transfer Items Rank 3, 6, 9. 14, 15, 16, 21, 24, 35, and 40: Coins Pack x1

Coins Pack x1 Rank 4, 12, 19, and 27: 20 Pass Points

20 Pass Points Rank 5 and 20: 1000 Gems

1000 Gems Rank 7, 11, 18, 22, and 26: 1 million FIFA Coins

1 million FIFA Coins Rank 8 and 23: 400 Skill Boost

400 Skill Boost Rank 10 and 25: 108-113 OVR Retro Stars, Hero, TOTS or Icons Player

108-113 OVR Retro Stars, Hero, TOTS or Icons Player Rank 11: 1 million FIFA Coins

1 million FIFA Coins Rank 13 and 28: 250 FIFA Points

250 FIFA Points Rank 30: 115 OVR CB Pepe

115 OVR CB Pepe Rank 31, 32, 33. 34, 36, 37, 38, and 39: 300k FIFA Coins

Those unable to purchase the new Retro Stars Pass A in FIFA Mobile can still acquire great rewards, but in reduced quantity. Free users can get 110 OVR LM - Filip Kostic instead of 115 OVR CB - Pepe.

How can FIFA Mobile players earn Retro Stars Pass A Credits?

EA Sports has added new Retro Stars Quests to the Quests section in FIFA Mobile. It contains multiple tasks that you need to complete to get Credits, which will in turn, enable you to level up the Retro Stars Pass A .

Retro Stars Daily Quests

Retro Stars Daily Quests can be easily completed by FIFA Mobile players (Image via EA Sports)

500 Retro Stars Pass A Credits can be redeemed from Retro Stars Daily Quests. Here's a look at the quests available after the latest FIFA Mobile update:

Main Event: Participate in one Skill Game or Events match - 80 Retro Stars Pass A Credits, Retro Box Points x2, and 300,000 Coins

Participate in one Skill Game or Events match - 80 Retro Stars Pass A Credits, Retro Box Points x2, and 300,000 Coins Master Goalscorer: Score a minimum of 10 goals in any mode - 80 Retro Stars Pass A Credits, Retro Box Points x2, and 200 Training Transfer Items

Score a minimum of 10 goals in any mode - 80 Retro Stars Pass A Credits, Retro Box Points x2, and 200 Training Transfer Items Division Rivals: Win VS Attack or H2H matches - 80 Retro Stars Pass A Credits, Retro Box Points x2, and 500,000 Coins

Win VS Attack or H2H matches - 80 Retro Stars Pass A Credits, Retro Box Points x2, and 500,000 Coins Shield of Defender: Complete 5 tackles in any mode - 80 Retro Stars Pass A Credits, Retro Box Points x2, and 20 Pass Points

Complete 5 tackles in any mode - 80 Retro Stars Pass A Credits, Retro Box Points x2, and 20 Pass Points Daily Store: Get a pack from the Store - 80 Retro Stars Pass A Credits, Retro Box Points x2, and 200 Skill Boost

Get a pack from the Store - 80 Retro Stars Pass A Credits, Retro Box Points x2, and 200 Skill Boost Ultimate Reward: Complete all Daily Quests - Retro Stars Daily Pack x1, Retro Stars Pass A Credits x100

Retro Stars Weekly Quests

Retro Stars Weekly Quests offer great rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Gamers can also earn 400 Retro Stars Pass A Credits every week once they complete the weekly quest below:

Complete all the Retro Stars Daily Quests five times - 106+ OVR Retro Stars Player card, 2,000,000 coins, and 400 Retro Pass A Credits

All the Retro Stars quests are easy to complete. However, you must claim the items once a quest is completed to rank up in the pass.