Social media leak hints at Mid and Prime Icons being removed from EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

With EA Sports releasing the Deep Dive trailer for EA FC 24's Ultimate Team, the hype surrounding this game is higher than ever. While a host of new features and changes are mentioned in that clip itself, a big shock has come from a social media leak suggesting Mid and Prime Icons won't be available in the upcoming game's FUT section.

If this rumor is to be believed, EA Sports might be reverting to the old days of Ultimate Team when Icons were referred to as Legends and only had one version. This will be an interesting change in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team if it actually ends up being implemented. That said, the leak has left fans divided. While many believe this is a positive change, others think it is a step in the wrong direction.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Rumor suggests that EA FC 24 Ultimate Team will feature just one base version of Icon players

Formerly known as Legends, Icons are skilled athletes who have established themselves as part of footballing history and earned overpowered special versions in Ultimate Team. The concept of Base, Mid, and Prime Icons was introduced in FIFA 18, with every Icon having three distinct versions to depict various stages of their career. However, this system is rumored not to be part of EA FC 24.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff No more MID & PRIME icons... Only one version of each and some added to promos...



Not sure if i like it!

Renowned leaker FUT Sheriff recently took to Twitter to announce that the upcoming title will consist of one base version of each legendary player, who will then receive various special items over the course of this game's cycle as part of different promos.

Judging by the Icons showcased in this upcoming offering's Ultimate Team Deep Dive trailer, it seems the former Mid versions of Icons will now be regarded as their Base cards.

How will this change affect the overall Ultimate Team experience in EA FC 24?

While this is just a rumor at this stage, the exclusion of Mid and Prime Icons has the potential to be a massive change. With alterations to Icon chemistry in EA FC 24, legendary footballers will be highly sought-after, making them extremely expensive and hard to obtain.

If the rumor proves to be true and there is only one version of these Icons in Ultimate Team, that could possibly boost their price in FC 24's transfer market to unprecedented levels. This will make such players much more rare and exclusive in FUT.