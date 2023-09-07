SS Lazio EA FC 24 ratings: All leaked player ratings

With Lazio being one of the most consistent and impressive sides in Italian football last season, this club is rumored to feature an incredibly well-rounded roster in EA FC 24. The Serie A giants finished second in the table behind Napoli in 2023. Despite the latter cruising to a comfortable title win, the race for second place was a fierce one.

Unfortunately, Lazio will most likely not be fully licensed in EA FC 24, similar to FIFA 23. The club will have placeholder badges and kits, but their roster will be authentic and realistic. If a leak is to be believed, some of their best performers from last season will have their stats and attributes buffed in this upcoming game.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

Ciro Immobile headlines the Lazio roster as EA FC 24 player ratings get leaked on social media

Lazio are not the first Serie A club to have their player ratings leaked on Twitter ahead of EA FC 24's full release. Reigning champions Napoli, as well as giants — such as Juventus, AC Milan, and FC Inter — also have amazing lineups.

Similar to their competitors, the Biancocelesti have bolstered their ranks with multiple signings in the recent transfer window.

Unfortunately, their star striker Ciro Immobile is rumored to receive a downgrade despite being a prolific goalscorer in Serie A. However, their roster is still incredibly capable, with Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Alessio Romagnoli, and Mattia Zaccagni receiving upgrades after impressive showings last season.

What are the leaked EA FC 24 player ratings for SS Lazio?

Finishing second in the Serie A, ahead of competing sides like Inter, AC Milan, and Juventus is no small feat. Now, their consistency has been rewarded with potential boosts in the upcoming game:

Player name Leaked rating Ciro Immobile 85 Luis Alberto 84 Alessio Romagnoli 83 Mattia Zaccagni 82 Ivan Provedel 82 Felipe Anderson 81 Daichi Kamada 81 Adam Marusic 80 Matteo Guendouzi 79 Manuel Lazzari 79 Valentin Castellanos 79 Nicolo Casale 79 Nicolo Rovella 77 Danilo Cataldi 77 Gustav Isaksen 74

Based on these rumored player ratings, the Italian giants will definitely be a force to be reckoned with and could possibly recreate their formidable performances on FC 24's virtual pitch as well. While their attacking firepower will be hindered by a downgrade to their main marksman, they will make up for it by reinforcing their ranks with new signings in all areas of the pitch.