Star Wars Eclipse to reportedly feature interactive storytelling and an open-world game design

Following recent rumors and leaks, the upcoming Star Wars title, Eclipse, will feature a gameplay narrative with interactive storytelling coupled with an open-world design.
In a Twitter handle AccountNGT, the industry insider suggests that the next game by Quantic Dream Montreal will also have a multiplayer mode, as the developers are already working on online gameplay and level design aspects.
The insider feels that the title will blend Jedi: Fallen Order when it comes to actual combat and The Last of Us for interactive storytelling. However, the handle even mentions that the game’s development is far from completion, and it’s very unlikely to release before 2025.
Star Wars Eclipse will reportedly blend Jedi: Fallen Order and The Last of Us
The upcoming title was announced last month during The Game Awards when it finally got its first official teaser trailer. The game is being developed by Quantic Dream, the notorious studio for its PlayStation exclusives like Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human. Eclipse will be set in High Republic Era.
According to AccountNGT, Eclipse will be one of the most ambitious projects by the developers. When it comes to their multiplayer aspects, they will look to make it quite competitive compared to the previous entries into the Star Wars franchise.
Moreover, the storyline will be no-linear, with multiple playable characters that players can opt into each run.
With the title's development kicking off last year, AccountNGT feels that Eclipse has a meager chance of getting an official release date anytime before 2025. The insider also claims that the title’s development has been quite “complicated” for Quantic Dream. The developers have been facing problems in hiring and expanding their in-house engine.