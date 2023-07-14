The Last of Us Part 2 reportedly getting a remaster, might come to PC soon

The Last of Us Part 2 is reportedly getting a remaster. While this may sound too good to be true, there seems to be some truth to the matter at hand. In a recent online interview, Gustavo Santaolalla, the Argentine responsible for creating the hauntingly beautiful music for the Last Of Us 1 and 2, somewhat let the cat out of the bag.

During the conversation, the interviewer mentioned how he likes seeing a version of Gustavo Santaolalla in-game. The character can be seen playing what is presumably a Banjo just outside a building. According to fans, he's strumming to the tune of "Ando Rodando."

Here's what the interviewer had to say:

"I don't want to talk about the game in particular, but when you were there, that virtual cameo, I stayed next to the character - I kept looking at you and I said that I can't believe this."

Rather than responding to this statement with a generic reply, Gustavo Santaolalla spoke about a "new version" of the Last Of Us Part 2. Here's what he had to say:

"New editions - this one we will be able to make me (in-game virtual cameo) play certain songs - and well nothing, I can't tell you anything else."

Given that things like sound and music are added to a game during the production stage, it would seem that the remaster for The Last Of Us Part 2 is not too far off. With any luck, an official announcement may be made by Sony before the year is out. It will be interesting to see how different the game looks on the PlayStation 5 and what new features it will have.

The Last Of Us Part 2 remaster might come to PC as well

In a new interview he claims in this new version you’ll be able to go up to him and ask him to play certain songs.



With Sony pushing the envelope and bringing its games to PC, there's a high chance that a version of Last Of Us Part 2 may come to PC as well.

Following in the footsteps of The Last of Us Part 1, which was released for PlayStation 5 on September 2, 2022, and subsequently for PC on March 28, 2023, something similar may be done for the remaster of The Last Of Us Part 2.

While the prospect of being able to play a remastered version of the game on the PlayStation 5 is a happy notion, the same may not apply to PC users. Given that the Last of Us Part 1 remake currently sits at 59% (Mixed) on Steam after a rocky launch, PC users may not be too optimistic about a potential remake. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen in which direction Sony wants to go.

Perhaps the remaster will be limited to the PlayStation 5 for now. Maybe sometime in the future, a full-fledged remake will be done for the PC. Hopefully, Sony gets it right on the first go this time around.

