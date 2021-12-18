Twitter suspects Valkyrae and Sonii may have broken up again, Corpse Husband blamed

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and Michael "Sonii" Sherman seem to have broken up once again, as deduced by the Twitterati through the recent announcements made by both streamers. However, in a weird turn of events, some Twitter users are blaming Valkyrae's relationship with Corpse Husband for this alleged break up, stating that the separation was bound to come given that Valkyrae "flirted" with Corpse all the time.

Fluffy @ffluffyshrimps @Valkyrae Rae and Sonii are done, they just blocked each other on both insta and twitter..sonii is moving out, thats why rae is staying at otv for the time being:) she kept hurting sonii and making the same mistakes by flirting with corpse all the time bec she has secret feelings for him;) @Valkyrae Rae and Sonii are done, they just blocked each other on both insta and twitter..sonii is moving out, thats why rae is staying at otv for the time being:) she kept hurting sonii and making the same mistakes by flirting with corpse all the time bec she has secret feelings for him;)

The speculation behind the reason for their break up is running wild, however it seems like some are holding Valkyrae at fault this time, suggesting that it was her supposed flirting with Corpse Husband that ruined things between the duo.

Twitter deems Valkyrae's relationship with Corpse Husband responsible for her latest separation with Sonii

The speculation of Valkyrae and Sonii arose after a series of announcements made by the streamers. Valkyrae recently announced that Twitch's latest sub queen, Miyoung 'Kkatamina' Kim, will be moving in with her for a couple of months.

Soon after, people noticed that Sonii had put out a tweet saying that he would be unable to stream for a while since he would be moving out of his current home, which is suspected to be the same as Valkyrae's.

sonii @sonii Moving over the next 2 days.



Will take a bit to get properly settled in but once I am I’ll be back to the consistent and positive content creator I once was.



Sorry for the last few months, cya guys soon ❤️ Moving over the next 2 days.Will take a bit to get properly settled in but once I am I’ll be back to the consistent and positive content creator I once was.Sorry for the last few months, cya guys soon ❤️

It did not take the Twitterati long to connect the dots, and now people are sure that the duo have called it splits.

JASS🔪❤️🗡️ @itsyoboyjass @ffluffyshrimps @Valkyrae I mean can u blame her, Corpse is such nice and adorable person unlike sonii who is an anti-vaxxer and they brokeup like 3 times, if rae and Corpse becomes couple my life will be heaven. @ffluffyshrimps @Valkyrae I mean can u blame her, Corpse is such nice and adorable person unlike sonii who is an anti-vaxxer and they brokeup like 3 times, if rae and Corpse becomes couple my life will be heaven.

Buffy @BuffyMuffy80 @ffluffyshrimps @Valkyrae yeah rae was definitely texting with someone all night smiling under her nose most of time... maybe this time is not sonii fault they broke up... @ffluffyshrimps @Valkyrae yeah rae was definitely texting with someone all night smiling under her nose most of time... maybe this time is not sonii fault they broke up...

Fluffy @ffluffyshrimps #raetwt its disgusting how @Valkyrae is flirting with syk and corpse more after her recent break up lol how low you gotta be to keep flirting with your friends and texting them all night on stream.. its funny how she said before she doesnt like flirting with friends too..issues. #raetwt its disgusting how @Valkyrae is flirting with syk and corpse more after her recent break up lol how low you gotta be to keep flirting with your friends and texting them all night on stream.. its funny how she said before she doesnt like flirting with friends too..issues.

Fluffy @ffluffyshrimps #raetwt its funny right after her and sonii were done couple days ago, Valkyrae started flirting and texting corpse just like rn on stream lol how low you gotta be for talking to another dude already #raetwt its funny right after her and sonii were done couple days ago, Valkyrae started flirting and texting corpse just like rn on stream lol how low you gotta be for talking to another dude already

However, many were not convinced by the argument.

Kirstin Dubbels @Imlatris @ffluffyshrimps @Valkyrae @LilyPichu @Kkatamina You have issues inserting your opinion when it has nothing to do with you, plus they broke up ages ago, why even bring it up now? You seem to just be declaring you are an emo shrimp for Sonii if anything here. @ffluffyshrimps @Valkyrae @LilyPichu @Kkatamina You have issues inserting your opinion when it has nothing to do with you, plus they broke up ages ago, why even bring it up now? You seem to just be declaring you are an emo shrimp for Sonii if anything here.

VALKYSIMP @VALKYSIMP1 @ffluffyshrimps

I can see they unfollowed each other but i dont know if they blocked… @Valkyrae How do u know rae and sonii blocked each other ?I can see they unfollowed each other but i dont know if they blocked… @ffluffyshrimps @Valkyrae How do u know rae and sonii blocked each other ?I can see they unfollowed each other but i dont know if they blocked…

Rae and Sonii have been dating for quite a few years now, albeit on and off. The couple first broke up their four-year-long relationship in March 2020, where Valkyrae stated that there was nothing wrong with Sonii and she still loved him, however, the timing was not appropriate for them.

However, speculation arose of the duo dating again in June 2021, when they ended up at the same party in Las Vegas. The party was also attended by other streamers like Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, and Pokimane.

Although it is possible that the two have broken up, they seem to harbor no hard feelings for each other, since Rae still dog-sits for Sonii occasionally, as Naru can be seen on her streams sometimes.

Edited by R. Elahi