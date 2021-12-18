Twitter suspects Valkyrae and Sonii may have broken up again, Corpse Husband blamed

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and Michael "Sonii" Sherman seem to have broken up once again, as deduced by the Twitterati through the recent announcements made by both streamers. However, in a weird turn of events, some Twitter users are blaming Valkyrae's relationship with Corpse Husband for this alleged break up, stating that the separation was bound to come given that Valkyrae "flirted" with Corpse all the time.
The speculation behind the reason for their break up is running wild, however it seems like some are holding Valkyrae at fault this time, suggesting that it was her supposed flirting with Corpse Husband that ruined things between the duo.
Twitter deems Valkyrae's relationship with Corpse Husband responsible for her latest separation with Sonii
The speculation of Valkyrae and Sonii arose after a series of announcements made by the streamers. Valkyrae recently announced that Twitch's latest sub queen, Miyoung 'Kkatamina' Kim, will be moving in with her for a couple of months.
Soon after, people noticed that Sonii had put out a tweet saying that he would be unable to stream for a while since he would be moving out of his current home, which is suspected to be the same as Valkyrae's.
It did not take the Twitterati long to connect the dots, and now people are sure that the duo have called it splits.
However, many were not convinced by the argument.
Rae and Sonii have been dating for quite a few years now, albeit on and off. The couple first broke up their four-year-long relationship in March 2020, where Valkyrae stated that there was nothing wrong with Sonii and she still loved him, however, the timing was not appropriate for them.
However, speculation arose of the duo dating again in June 2021, when they ended up at the same party in Las Vegas. The party was also attended by other streamers like Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, and Pokimane.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Although it is possible that the two have broken up, they seem to harbor no hard feelings for each other, since Rae still dog-sits for Sonii occasionally, as Naru can be seen on her streams sometimes.