What is Erling Haaland's EA FC 24 rating? Social media rumors hint at massive boost

While the release of EA FC 24 is still a couple of months away, social media is already replete with leaks regarding the upcoming title, including the overall rating of Erling Haaland. The Norwegian marksman is the cover star for the much-anticipated game, and after a record-breaking debut season with Manchester City, he is bound to receive a massive upgrade.

Haaland is notorious for being one of the most lethal finishers in the sport today, especially after shattering Mohamed Salah's record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season. His rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular, and the dominant forward is bound to be overpowered in EA FC 24 as he is the main man on the cover.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/UT Sources.

Haaland is rumored to be 91-rated in EA FC 24

Haaland has always been known for his goalscoring abilities, earning a move to Borussia Dortmund after his stellar performances for RB Salzburg. He established himself as a world-class talent in the Bundesliga, eventually securing a high-profile transfer for Manchester City and winning a historic treble in his debut season with the Premier League champions.

His fame has earned him cover-star status for the latest EA FC 24 title, and gamers believe that this will do wonders for his overall rating and in-game capabilities.

Haaland is set to receive an incredible upgrade

The Norwegian striker is 88-rated in FIFA 23 and is among the most dominant forwards in the game. His various special cards in Ultimate Team are highly sought after, especially due to his proficiency in the lengthy meta.

With the season he just had, it comes as no surprise that he is rumored to be 91-rated in EA FC 24. This could potentially make him one of the highest-rated players in the game.

With the AcceleRATE feature being improved upon under Hypermotion V, Haaland will be even more formidable in the much-anticipated title, especially with stats like these:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 94

Passing: 68

Dribbling: 83

Defending: 52

Physicality: 90

If the leak proves to be accurate, Haaland will definitely be overpowered regardless of the meta of the new game. These stats certainly provide an accurate assessment of his abilities and style of play. While he is not the most agile dribbler or adept at passing, his shooting abilities and brute strength allow him to dominate defenders with ease.